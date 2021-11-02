New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans begin a four-game road trip with a match against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Coach Willie Green’s team is in a three-game losing slump as they travel to the desert against a well-rested and suddenly clicking Suns team.

Without Zion Williamson for at least a few more weeks, the New Orleans Pelicans will rely on veteran Jonas Valanciunas to keep them afloat. If Brandon Ingram is not cleared to play, it’ll be another tough task for the beleaguered team.

The Phoenix Suns played like last year’s NBA finalists for the first time this season in their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Devin Booker and Chris Paul seem to have regained their mojo after an uneven start to the season.

Phoenix Suns @Suns Just on a casual 50-12 run 😳 Just on a casual 50-12 run 😳 https://t.co/HvOv5lpeG3

They will need to click more if Deandre Ayton is sidelined after the injury he sustained against the Cavs.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans’ injury list has three players categorized as questionable. All of them could still play if they are medically cleared before tip-off.

Devonte Graham, Garrett Temple and Brandon Ingram are all marked as questionable. Daulton Hommes has a stress fracture and will not see the court.

Christian Clark @cclark_13



Willie Green said he's reminding his team to keep the big picture in mind: "We have to go through it." Minus Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans kept it close but lost again. They are 1-6.Willie Green said he's reminding his team to keep the big picture in mind: "We have to go through it." nola.com/sports/pelican… Minus Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans kept it close but lost again. They are 1-6. Willie Green said he's reminding his team to keep the big picture in mind: "We have to go through it." nola.com/sports/pelican…

Zion Williamson, the team’s franchise player, is still recovering from a foot surgery he underwent in the offseason. Williamson’s absence is a major reason for the New Orleans Pelicans’ 1-6 start.

Player: Status: Reason: Graham, Devonte' Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Adductor; Tightness Hommes, Daulton Out Injury/Illness - Right Fibular; Stress Fracture Ingram, Brandon Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Contusion Temple, Garrett Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Williamson, Zion Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Fracture

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns also have a major name in their injury report. Deandre Ayton has been listed as questionable after suffering a leg injury in the team’s previous game. Cameron Payne, who has been solid off the bench, will be sidelined due to a right hamstring strain.

Versatile big man Dario Saric has not seen a minute of action yet after tearing an ACL last season. There’s no timetable set for his return yet.

Player: Status: Reason: Ayton, Deandre Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Lower Leg; Contusion Payne, Cameron Out Injury/Illness - Right Hamstring; Strain Saric, Dario Out Injury/Illness - Right Acl; Tear

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Assuming Graham, Ingram and Temple are all held out, the New Orleans Pelicans will have a very small starting unit. Jonas Valanciunas’ name in the center position is guaranteed. The improved play of Herbert Jones makes him the best option at power forward. Meanwhile, Tomas Satoransky will start as the small forward.

Neil Alexander-Walker will resume playmaking duties alongside Josh Hart in the shooting guard position.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are starting to regain the form that brought them to last season's NBA Finals

Monty Williams’ starting five will be the usual suspects - Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. Taking Deandre Ayton's place, if he is not cleared to play, will be veteran center JaVale McGee.

The Point God, Chris Paul, will form the backcourt with elite scorer Devin Booker. Mikal Bridges will play small forward, while the small-ball power forward role will be occupied by crowd-favorite Jae Crowder.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Neil Walker-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Hart | Small Forward - Tomas Satoransky | Power Forward - Herbert Jones | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Phoenix Suns

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - JaVale McGee

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh