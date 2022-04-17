New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Footprint Center on Sunday for Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The two teams faced off four times in the regular season, and the Suns won the season series 3-1.

The Suns have been dominant all year long and are the only team in the league to cross 60 wins. They have the best net rating with the fourth-ranked offense (114.8) and the third-ranked defense (107.3) in the league. Their 32-9 road record is the best in the league this season and the fifth-best in NBA history.

The Pelicans scratched and clawed their way into the final playoff spot after winning two play-in tournament games. They are in the postseason for the first time since 2018 and they did so, impressively without the services of Zion Williamson all year. While he is eager to get back on the court, the organization isn't keen on returning him at the risk of another injury. Williamson is unlikely to return for the ongoing playoffs.

theScore @theScore The Pelicans and Zion Williamson aren't seeing eye-to-eye on whether he's healthy enough to play. The Pelicans and Zion Williamson aren't seeing eye-to-eye on whether he's healthy enough to play. 😮 https://t.co/4aEh4kuiQi

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The Pelicans have ruled out Zion Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr. for this game due to their respective leg injuries. Both players have been out for a long time and aren't expected to return this postseason.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The Suns have listed Landry Shamet as questionable due to a sprained left foot while Dario Saric is sidelined with an ACL tear in his right knee.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Landry Shamet Out Left Foot Sprain Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - April 17th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns 64-18 -575 U 225 -10.5 New Orleans Pelicans 36-46 +410 O 225 +10.5

The Suns have home-court advantage for this game and the series overall. They are the better team on both ends of the floor and are extremely dominant at home. They are the obvious favorites over the Pelicans.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans were 17-24 on the road in the regular season. Brandon Ingram averaged 22.7 points per game this regular season. The totals have gone OVER in three of the Pelicans' last five games.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns were 32-9 at home in the regular season. Chris Paul led the league in assists with 10.8 dimes per game. Devin Booker shot 38.3% from downtown in the regular season.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament

CJ McCollum starts as the point guard for the team while Herbert Jones joins him in the backcourt. Brandon Ingram will likely be the small forward and Jaxson Hayes will be the power forward. Jonas Valanciunas should retain his center position.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will deploy their ideal lineup for this game. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will start in the backcourt while Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will start as the forward pair. Deandre Ayton will start as the center as usual with JaVale McGee coming off the bench.

CJ McCollum averaged 39.4% from beyond the arc after arriving in New Orleans. Chris Paul shot 56% on two-pointers this regular season. Deandre Ayton is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game this season.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

G - CJ McCollum | G - Herbert Jones | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

