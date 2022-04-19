New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 19th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Footprint Center in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The first-seeded Suns cruised to a 110-99 victory over the eighth-seeded Pelicans in Game 1.

The Pelicans tried their best to compete with the 60-win Suns in Game 1 of the series. CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram combined for 61 points, albeit on poor shooting splits. The Suns' stellar defense wreaked havoc for Willie Green's men, as they couldn't get quality looks all night. They shot just 37% as a team, while the Suns had nine blocks and six steals while forcing 13 Pelicans turnovers.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the show in Game 1 with a combined 55 points on 57% shooting. Paul dropped 30 points and ten assists and is now the oldest player in playoff history to drop a 30/10 game.

The record was previously held by Steve Nash, who did so in Game 1 of the 2010 Western Conference Semi-Finals. Crowder also had a unique statline with one point, assist, rebound and block in 28 minutes.

The Suns will try to protect homecourt in Game 2 before heading to Louisiana for Games 3 and 4.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans during the NBA Play-in tournament

Zion Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr. remain out due to long-term injuries as they have all season long. Williamson and the organization are reportedly disagreeing on whether the third-year pro is ready to play.

Player Name Status Reason Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Dario Saric is the only player in the Suns' injury report, as he has been all year. He tore his ACL during the 2021 NBA Finals.

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

Landry Shamet is available to play for Game 2.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - April 19th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns (1) 1-0 -555 U 221.5 -9.5 New Orleans Pelicans (8) 0-1 390 O 221.5 9.5

The Suns are obvious favorites to win this game because of their superior roster and incredible defense. There have been only five occasions in NBA history when the eight seed has beaten the first seed, but it doesn't look like this series will be the sixth such instance.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans were 17-24 on the road in the regular season. Brandon Ingram dropped 18 points in Game 1. Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 25 boards in Game 1.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns were 32-9 at home in the regular season. Chris Paul led the league in assists with 10.8 dimes per game. Devin Booker dropped 25 points in Game 1.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans will deploy CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones in the backcourt, while Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes form the forward pair. Jonas Valanciunas will retain his center position. Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr., Devonte' Graham and Naji Marshall could come off the bench.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns high fives fans after Game 1.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker should run the backcourt with Paul at point. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder should be the forward pair with Crowder at the four, while Deandre Ayton should start as the center. Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson could come off the bench along with JaVale McGee, Bismack Biyombo and Landry Shamet.

The Pelicans outrebounded the Suns 55-35 in Game 1. Devin Booker was 4-8 (50%) from the three-point range in Game 1. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder combined for 0-7 from downtown in Game 1.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

G - CJ McCollum | G - Herbert Jones | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

