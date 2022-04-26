New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 26th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Footprint Center for Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series. The series at tied at two games apiece with both teams splitting their home games.

The Pelicans have been surprisingly incredible in this series. They were 3-16 through their first 19 games and anyone who saw that record would assume that the team was destined for the lottery. However, the franchise didn't give up on their season and acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers. They are now going toe-to-toe with the 64-win Suns in the first round and many are predicting that they can win the series.

They also have an option to include Zion Williamson and have him contribute for at least 15-20 minutes a game. If they win this series, they will become just the sixth 8th-seeded team in NBA history to win the first round.

The Suns are struggling without their bonafide scorer Devin Booker. 37-year-old Chris Paul is conserving his energy for the final quarters but they aren't able to keep up with the young Pelicans' energy. Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and the other role players are struggling and if they don't turn it up a notch, they will likely exit the playoffs in a massive first-round upset. Crowder is shooting at an atrocious 5.8% from downtown, converting just one shot in 17 attempts so far.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The Pelicans have listed Zion Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr. out for this game. Lewis Jr. is suffering from an ACL sprain while Williamson is out because he underwent surgery on his foot after a season-ending fracture. There was optimism that Williamson could return for this game but the franchise decided against it. He can be seen practicing and dunking before the games.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

(L-R) Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker remains out due to his hamstring strain and there is no timeline for his return so far. Dario Saric remains out due to his ACL tear as he has all season long.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Devin Booker Out Right Hamstring Strain Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - April 26th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns (1) 2-2 -265 U 215.5 -6.5 New Orleans Pelicans (8) 2-2 +215 O 215.5 +6.5

The Suns are favored to win this game because it is being held at their home in Arizona. They are still the better team overall despite their recent struggles but if they continue to shoot poorly, the road team can steal a win.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans were 17-24 on the road in the regular season. Brandon Ingram is shooting 50% from beyond the arc in this series. CJ McCollum is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game in this series.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns were 32-9 at home in the regular season. Chris Paul is averaging 12.3 assists per game in this series. Deandre Ayton is averaging 10.8 boards per game in this series.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Jose Alvarado and Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans will likely continue their usual lineup. CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones will start in the backcourt with McCollum at the point. Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes form the forward pair and Jonas Valanciunas will retain his center position. Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr., and Jose Alvarado will come off the bench for major minutes.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will deploy their lineup from Game 4. Cameron Johnson will be in the starting lineup in place of Devin Booker as the off-guard. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will be the forward pair as usual while Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will be the point guard and center, respectively. Cam Payne, JaVale McGee and Landry Shamet will come off the bench.

The totals have gone under in all of the Suns' last 5 games. The totals have gone over in 3 of the Pelicans' last 5 games. The Suns are 9-7 without Devin Booker this season, including playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

G - CJ McCollum | G - Herbert Jones | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Cameron Johnson | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

