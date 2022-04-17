New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 17th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Footprint Center for Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Suns are the title favorites this postseason as they have been the most dominant team in the league all year.

Meanwhile, the previously ninth-placed Pelicans scratched and clawed their way into the final spot of the postseason after winning two play-in tournament games.

The two teams faced off four times in the regular season, and the Suns won the season series 3-1.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament

The New Orleans Pelicans are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, back when Anthony Davis was on the team. They made the postseason after winning two play-in tournament games, the 9-10 matchup against San Antonio and the battle for the final 8th seed in the West against the Clippers.

Notably, they did so without the services of Zion Williamson all year. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have been excellent as a duo for this team, and the role players are contributing at a high level as well.

Williamson is eager to play, but the organization is overly cautious with his injury. He has already faced a setback in his rehabilitation routine this year, so he isn't expected to lace up for the playoffs.

theScore @theScore The Pelicans and Zion Williamson aren't seeing eye-to-eye on whether he's healthy enough to play. The Pelicans and Zion Williamson aren't seeing eye-to-eye on whether he's healthy enough to play. 😮 https://t.co/4aEh4kuiQi

The Pelicans know they are outmatched against the league's strongest team, but coach Willie Green might have a few tricks up his sleeve. They are counting on Jonas Valanciunas to give trouble to Deandre Ayton in the low post while McCollum and Ingram run the wing against Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum | G - Herbert Jones | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been the most dominant team this season. No team has even come close to them. They ended the regular season as the only team to cross 60 wins. They were a whopping eight games better than the second-best record in the league.

The Suns are atop the league in net rating with the fourth-ranked offense (114.8) and the third-ranked defense (107.3) in the league. They are ninth in pace of play, and fifth in points scored per game. Hence, we can expect a fast-paced and high-scoring game from them.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker are running one of the best pick-and-rolls in the game, and their backup centers have been a blessing.

Bismack Biyombo and JaVale McGee are certainly huge difference-makers as they take off some of the load for Deandre Ayton. Meanwhile, the Suns' bench is one of the best in the league, with the two Cams running the show, Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns 64-18 -575 U 225 -10.5 New Orleans Pelicans 36-46 +410 O 225 +10.5

The Suns are clearly the favorites to win this game. They have been the better team all season long and have home-court advantage for this game and the series overall.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans were 17-24 on the road in the regular season. CJ McCollum is averaging 39.4% from three-point range since arriving in New Orleans. The totals have gone OVER in three of the Pelicans' last five games.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns were 32-9 at home in the regular season. Chris Paul led the league in assists with 10.8 per game. Deandre Ayton is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game this season.

Pelicans vs Suns Match Prediction

Head coaches Willie Green (R) of the New Orleans Pelicans and Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to win this game and the series as well. There have been just five instances in NBA history where the 8th seed defeated the 1st seed, and it doesn't look like this matchup is going to be the sixth.

Phoenix is dominant on both ends of the floor, and their defense is expected to shut down most of New Orleans' offensive actions.

The Suns are 3-1 against the Pelicans this season. Chris Paul averages five rebounds at home compared to 3.6 on the road. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.7 points per game this season.

