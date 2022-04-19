New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction April 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Game Two between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns is tonight. The Suns took care of the Pelicans with ease on Sunday, winning 110-99. The game went as expected, and the Suns took a twelve-point lead in the first quarter. Showing why they were the finalists last year, they rode it the whole game.

Game Two should not be very different, the Suns are expected to sweep this series, and if the Pelicans do steal one, it will not be at the Footprint Center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 19th, 10:00 PM EDT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Over/Under New Orleans Pelicans +390 +10 (-112) Over 221.5 (-110) Phoenix Suns -510 -10 (-108) Under 221.5 (-110)

Phoenix barely covered the spread on Sunday in what should have been a blowout, making for an interesting betting decision in Game 2. Will the Pelicans find a way to close the gap and make it a close game, or do the Suns tighten up and blow them out? Either way, bettors should avoid the (+390); Phoenix will not disappoint fans at home.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Best Picks

As predicted, Jonas Valanciunas had a fantastic game, picking up 18 points and setting a franchise record by cleaning up an astonishing 25 rebounds. Yet, despite that beautiful performance, Valanciunas' Game 2 over/under is only 12.5.

Jonas Valanciunas Over 12.5 Rebounds (-106)

Jae Crowder also had a record-breaking stat line of 1-1-1-1. It was a disappointing performance, but he should do much better in Game 2.

Jaw Crowder Over 8.5 Points (-106)

Unexpectedly, Chris Paul was the points leader for his team. Both Paul's points and minutes were higher than expected, given that the game was relatively inconsequential. Tonight, look for Booker to steal a few more shots and hit his prop.

Devin Booker Over 27.5 Points (-106)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction

The Suns were expected to cover easily in Game 1, but they just squeaked out a win at the spread. This will make bettors apprehensive about betting Phoenix to cover in Game 2, but there is no reason for them to take a step back.

An interesting stat to keep in mind when placing bets: the under is 4-0 in the Pelicans' last 4 at the Footprint Center. As defenses lockdown for the playoffs, points start to slow down, leading to more unders.

Phoenix -10 (-108)

Under 221.5 (-110)

