New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - 2022 NBA Playoffs

The top seed Phoenix Suns are playing the bottom seed New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs in what is sure to be a short series.

After beating the Spurs and the Clippers in the Play-In tournament, the Pelicans get the honor of being swept by the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Pelicans fans will try to remain optimistic, but everyone else is anticipating a beatdown.

Phoenix comes into the playoffs looking for redemtion after blowing a 2-0 lead to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals last year. The Suns team last year was great, but this team is even better.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Series Betting Odds

To Win The Series Series Spread To Sweep Phoenix Suns -2500 -2.5 (-200) +230 New Orleans Pelicans +1100 +2.5 (+170) +15000

The options on this series are not great, as Vegas seems to know exactly how it is going to go.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Series Best Picks

In contradiction to how the series will go, the New Orleans Pelicans will have some prop bettors to be on the lookout for. The Pelicans will try to prove they deserve to be in the playoffs; while their efforts will ultimately be futile, some players will put up ridiculous numbers. Leading the way will be quasi NBA Champion Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum will get clamped down by Phoenix's great guards, so I like Valanciunas to take over on offense.

Jonas Clanciunas Over 17.5 Points (-112)

Devin Booker is going to start these playoffs hot. He will be flashy, and he will remind everyone that he is the best guard in the game. His minutes might be lower than expected, so bettors should keep that in mind as the series progresses, but there is no reason not to go all in on game one.

Devin Booker Over 27.5 Points (-110)

These two bets are smart bets for the evening, but those that like living on the edge should look at first basket options. Suns to make the first bucket is a smart bet, but Jae Crowder first bucket is a great value bet, and FanDuel is offering Method of First Basket for the playoffs.

Jae Crowder First Basket (+800)

Jae Crowder Dunk (+10000)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Series Predictions

This one is short and sweet - Suns in four. There is no reason for Phoenix to mess around or play with their food. The Suns should win the West, and this will be but a pitstop on their way to the Promised Land.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Suns Sweep this Series? Yes No 0 votes so far