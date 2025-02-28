New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Feb. 28 | NBA 2024-25 season

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns is one of many matchups on a loaded NBA slate for Friday. It features a pair of Western Conference teams looking to salvage the final weeks of the regular season.

Ad

Due to injuries to numerous key players, the Pelicans have sat at the bottom of the West standings for the majority of the year. They enter Friday in 14th place with a record of 16-43. However, New Orleans has been turning things around as late. Led by a returning Zion Williamson, they've been able to win four of their last five games.

As for the Suns, they too are in the bottom half of the standings. They find themselves outside the playoff picture in 11th place. Their struggles stem from back before the All-Star break, posting a 1-6 record over their last seven games. Devin Booker and company will attempt to get back on track in game two of this mini-series with the Pelicans.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pelicans picked up a convincing 124-116 win over the Suns on Thursday, thanks to a triple-double performance from Williamson. He might have led the charge, but it was a collective effort for New Orleans. They ended the night with seven players in double figures.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Injury reports

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for February 28th

At the time this is being written, the Pelicans have yet to submit an official injury report for this matchup. That said, two notable players dealing with long-term injuries are Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones.

Ad

Phoenix Suns injury report for February 28th

Similar to their opponent, the Suns have not submitted an injury report at this time. This is likely due to the fact that these teams squared off last night. An injury report will be turned in closer to tip-off.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Starting lineups and depth charts

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

Given how things went for them last night, the Pelicans shouldn't be thinking about making any changes to their starting lineup. They're expected to open with the same unit of CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Karlo Matković, Zion Williamson and Yves Missi.

Below is a snapshot of the Pelican's depth chart:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center CJ McCollum Trey Murphy III Zion Williamson Kelly Olynyk Yves Missi Jose Alverado Jordan Hawkins Bruce Brown Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Karlo Matkovic Jalen Crutcher Brandon Boston Jamal Cain Antonio Reeves

Ad

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

Throughout the season, the Suns are a team that has constantly been tweaking their starting lineup. On Friday, they'll likely open the game with Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bol Bol and Nick Richards.

Here is a full breakdown of the Suns' depth chart:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Devin Booker Bradley Beal Royce O'Neale Kevin Durant Nick Richards Tyus Jones Grayson Allen Ryan Dunn Bol Bol Mason Plumlee TyTy Washington Oso Ighodaro Monte Morris Collin Gill espie

Ad

*Injury reports and starting lineups are subject to change closer to tip-off*

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch

For those looking to tune in to this rematch of New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns, tip-off is slated for 9:00 pm Eastern Time. The matchup will be broadcast locally and be available to stream on NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback