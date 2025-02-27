New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 27, 2025 

The New Orleans Pelicans versus Phoenix Suns matchup is one of five NBA games scheduled on Thursday. The Pelicans (15-43) have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Suns (27-31) are right outside the play-in picture, trying to find a way to get to at least the 10th spot in the West.

The Pelicans and Suns have faced each other 86 times in the regular season. The Pelicans have won 29 times while the Suns have secured victory 57 times.

Thursday's game will be the second of three meetings between these two teams this season. On Dec. 5, the Pelicans overcame the Suns 126-124.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET inside Footprint Center. It will be broadcast live on AZFa. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+250) vs Suns (-310)

Spread: Pelicans (+7.5) vs Suns (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o236.0) vs Suns -110 (u236.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Pelicans have won back-to-back games, as well as three of their last four. On Tuesday, they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 109-103. Trey Murphy III led the way with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Suns, on the other hand, have dropped two consecutive games. In a high-scoring affair, they lost in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies, who prevailed 151-148. Devin Booker had a double-double with 28 points and 10 assists.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns betting props

Zion Williamson's point total is set at 23.5, which is below his season average of 24.2 ppg. Williamson had 18 points on 53.3% shooting from the field in the win over the Spurs.

Kevin Durant's point total is set at 25.5 which is below his season average of 26.9 points per outing. Durant had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the loss to the Grizzlies.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Suns are expected to win this home game against the Pelicans. The return of the Durant-Booker-Bradley Beal combination in the starting lineup, which was deployed by Phoenix in the recent Memphis game, could spell trouble for New Orleans.

