New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 28, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. New Orleans is 14th in the West with a 16-43 record, while Phoenix is 11th in the same conference with a 27-32 record.

The two teams have played each other 77 times in the regular season, with the Suns holding a 40-37 lead. This will be their third and final game this season. This will also be their second straight matchup after playing on Thursday.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns game details and odds

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns game is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 28, at PHX Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports and GCSEN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+220) vs. Suns (-270)

Spread: Pelicans (+7) vs. Suns (-7)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o235) vs. Suns -110 (u235)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Pelicans got a 124-116 win on Thursday behind Zion Williamson’s first triple-double. He ended the contest with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. All New Orleans starters scored in double digits.

All Suns starters scored in double digits as well and were led by Devin Booker’s 36 points and Kevin Durant’s 28 points. The Pels bench was far superior, though, as it outscored the Suns bench players 32-12.

These are two of the most disappointing teams this season. While New Orleans has been hampered by injuries to key players, Phoenix has lacked chemistry.

The Pels are on a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last 10 games. The Suns, meanwhile, have lost three straight contests and are 2-8 in their previous 10 outings.

While it might be too late for New Orleans to make a push for the playoffs, Phoenix still has a chance if it can pull its socks up and go on a long winning streak.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns betting props

Zion Williamson’s points total is set at 25.5. After a great showing on Thursday, expect the former No. 1 pick to have a great game on Friday as well. Bet on the over.

Kevin Durant’s points total is set at 27.5. He crossed that mark on Thursday and should be able to do so Friday as well.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Suns to get an easy win at home. Thursday’s game, however, showed that the Pels are not giving in on the season without a fight. Expect this to be another closely contested matchup.

Phoenix should come out as the winners this time, although it might struggle to cover the spread. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 235 points.

