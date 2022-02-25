New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Heading into their first game since the All-Star break, the Phoenix Suns will return home to the Footprint Center to host the New Orleans Pelicans in a matchup on February 25th.

The New Orleans Pelicans faced a 118-125 loss against the Dallas Mavericks prior to the mid-season break. Heading into this game on a two-game slide, the Pelicans will attempt to start this next phase of the season on a good note.

The Phoenix Suns continued their excellence after the break as they recorded a 124-104 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Adding to their overall win-streak, the Suns will come into this back-to-back showcase at home with some positive momentum.

Friday night's game will be the third installment of the four-game season-series between the two sides. With Phoenix enjoying a 2-0 series lead, the Pelicans will attempt to record a win on the road to avoid a third loss against the Suns this term.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, February 25th, 2022; ET (Saturday, February 26th, 2022; IST)

Venue - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Brandon Ingram attempts to drive past Kevin Porter Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans have faced a lot of trouble this season. Recording four losses in five games prior to the All-Star break, the Pelicans currently hold a record of 23-36 and occupy12th spot in the Western Conference.

New Orleans found themselves in play-in territory for a few games prior to the mid-season break. However, a sudden run of losses saw them slide down the standings once again. Although the addition of CJ McCollum has been relatively advantageous as he adds to their offensive firepower, it hasn't necessarily translated into wins for the side.

While the Pelicans continue to struggle with putting together a consistent string of victories, the side also face issues with their generational talent Zion Williamson. Potentially looking at a second foot surgery, this would see him be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Zion Williamson could require a second surgery on his right foot, per Christian Clark Zion Williamson could require a second surgery on his right foot, per Christian Clark https://t.co/eiJ1yk4xOR

Facing a lot of criticism due to his absence and indiscipline towards his health, the Pelicans will have to deal with internal issues along with their problems on the floor.

Key Player - CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum at the 2022 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

A key player for the New Orleans Pelicans in their upcoming matchup will be CJ McCollum. The Pelicans acquired McCollum in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the trade deadline.

Since the addition of McCollum to the rotation, the Pelicans have seen a boost in their scoring. The guard has recorded some great shooting nights with the side since joining. With three 30+ point scoring nights, the last game against the Mavericks also saw McCollum register 38 points.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



38 PTS - 2 REB - 5 AST

30 PTS - 6 REB - 7 AST

23 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST

36 PTS - 11 REB - 5 AST



Flourishing in NOLA CJ McCollum over his last 4 games:38 PTS - 2 REB - 5 AST30 PTS - 6 REB - 7 AST23 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST36 PTS - 11 REB - 5 ASTFlourishing in NOLA CJ McCollum over his last 4 games: 38 PTS - 2 REB - 5 AST30 PTS - 6 REB - 7 AST23 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST36 PTS - 11 REB - 5 AST Flourishing in NOLA 🔥 https://t.co/dmLdhfLPRm

His upside is clear to see and his current guard-forward pairing with Brandon Ingram looks to be promising. Unfortunately, McCollum hasn't been able to influence the game in a way that translates into wins just yet.

Fans will be hoping that the All-Star break has given the guard some time to adjust to his new surroundings and teammates, as he will be key for the Pels going forward.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Herbet Jones | G - CJ McCollum | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul will miss 6-8 weeks with a thumb injury

The Phoenix Suns have strongly established themselves as the best team in the NBA, even before the break. With a 49-10 record following their win against the OKC Thunder on Thursday, the Suns extended their winning streak to eight games.

The game saw a close contest midway through the fourth quarter. Although OKC stayed competitive for a large part of the game, the Suns would take over as their clinically systematic offense kicked in.

Featuring solid performances from many of their starters, with Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, and Mikal Bridges each recording 20+ points. This ultimately made the difference as Phoenix managed to take a decisive lead to seal the game.

Although Phoenix will rejoice in this win, they head into this game with a major injury to one of their key players. Chris Paul is set to be out for an extended period of time due to a fractured thumb, meaning the Suns will need to come up with a solution in his absence.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Suns star Chris Paul has suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. Suns star Chris Paul has suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker at 2022 NBA All-Star Game

A key player for the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming matchup at home will be Devin Booker. Coming off his third-straight All-Star appearance, Booker recorded 25 points, five rebounds and 12 assists in the win against the OKC Thunder.

Phoenix Suns @Suns Tonight, Book became the first Sun in franchise history with with 25+ PTS, 12+ ASTS, 6+ STLS and 5+ REBS in a game. (h/t @Stathead Tonight, Book became the first Sun in franchise history with with 25+ PTS, 12+ ASTS, 6+ STLS and 5+ REBS in a game. (h/t @Stathead) https://t.co/gyqUnmCwLb

In the absence of Chris Paul, the Suns have opted to start Booker in the starting point guard position. This has seen a slight change in the team's makeup, with Cameron Johnson slotting into the rotation at power forward.

While Booker is not a floor general like Paul, he put his playmaking skills on display as he notched up double-digit assists. When it comes to finding open teammates, the Suns will need Booker's skills as a playmaker to shine through with Paul out.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Devin Booker | G - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | F - Cameron Johnson | C - Deandre Ayton

Pelicans vs Suns Match Predictions

The Phoenix Suns should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although the Suns will endure some difficulties with Chris Paul out of the rotation, the side has the depth to make up for the absence of their starting point guard.

Additionally, homecourt advantage will also be in the Suns' favor for this game. Considering the Pelicans' 10-19 away record along with their current two-game losing streak, New Orleans faces some negative momentum as they head into Friday night's away fixture.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Suns game?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona. The match will also be available to stream on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Additionally, fans can listen to the game by tuning into KMVP 98.7/S: KSUN.

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Edited by David Nyland