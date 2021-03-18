New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live stream - March 18

After a thrilling finish on Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Portland Trail Blazers once again at the Moda Center. As two of the NBA's elite offensive sides, fans were not left disappointed with the Trail Blazers taking home a one-point victory and their 23rd win of the season.

With their usual injury troubles, the Portland Trail Blazers have been in survival mode for some time now. However, with CJ McCollum's return and Jusuf Nurkic on the way back, their 23-16 record gives the Trail Blazers a solid platform on which to mount a top-4 challenge.

Damian Lillard has been electric this season, averaging 30.5 points and 8 assists each night. The point guard is building his case for MVP, particularly after his 50-point piece which led to Portland's comeback over the New Orleans Pelicans. Coming from 95-82 down heading into the 4th, Lillard put up 20 points and a game-winning free-throw to seal the win for the Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard COULD NOT BE STOPPED in the @trailblazers win ‼️



50 PTS (20 in 4th)

6 3PM

6 REB

10 AST

68.2 FPTS pic.twitter.com/vRzgbxsftc — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) March 17, 2021

The loss was a bitter blow to the New Orleans Pelicans, who had blown out the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Clippers prior to the matchup. Stan Van Gundy's side are still young and have a lot to learn, particularly when holding such a lead.

That inexperience may just limit their postseason prospects, but there is no denying the star quality they have to take them there.

How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers game?

Time: 10:00 PM (Eastern Time); 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR.

TV Channel: NBC Sports Northwest, Fox Sports New Orleans.

Advertisement

Live stream: NBA League Pass.

New Orleans Pelicans: Team News

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson with coach Van Gundy

With no injuries from their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will likely field the same starting five. The Pels have been lucky this season to remain largely without injury concerns, particularly for their starters who have played 33 games together and have a net rating of +3.5.

JJ Reddick is currently the only roster member sidelined as the New Orleans Pelicans seem likely to move the shooter prior to the trade deadline.

Injured: None

Doubtful: JJ Reddick

Unavailable: None

Portland Trail Blazers: Team News

Portland Trail Blazers fans were thrilled to have guard CJ McCollum back on the floor on Tuesday night, returning from a fractured foot that had seen him absent from the starting lineup since the 16th of January.

Advertisement

"It was hard, it was frustrating, being able to play and having the game taken away from me"



CJ McCollum on his journey back to the court. This was his first time playing 5-on-5 in 2 months



"I'm just thankful to be able to get back into it"#RipCity | @CJMcCollum pic.twitter.com/HXXROdF4Pr — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) March 17, 2021

Portland are beginning to look like their former self and will be better for it. Jusuf Nurkic remains out, however, and is hoping to return in a fortnight. Harry Giles is questionable after missing Tuesday's matchup, while there is no new update on Zach Collins' return.

Injured: Zach Collins, Jusuf Nurkic

Doubtful: Harry Giles

Unavailable: None