New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - March 16, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form New Orleans Pelicans will be looking for a third straight win when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. The two teams will play the first game of a back-to-back set on Tuesday, with the second one scheduled for Thursday.

While their winning streak is only at two games, Zion Williamson and company have been energized by blowout wins leading up to tonight’s matchup. The New Orleans Pelicans trounced the Cleveland Cavaliers by 34 points (116-82) and the LA Clippers by 20 points (135-115) in their previous games. The more recent victory was likely more exhilarating since it came against a top contender for the 2021 NBA title.

Per @cleantheglass Lonzo Ball-Brandon Ingram-Zion Williamson-led lineups have a +16.5 efficiency differential w/o Bledsoe on the floor. That figure jumps to +32.6 w/o Bledsoe and Adams.



So yes, I want to see the Pelicans engineer a better roster around this young trio. — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) March 11, 2021

Heading into the match, the Portland Trail Blazers fell to the 9-30 Minnesota Timberwolves 114-112 on Sunday. But the humbling defeat shouldn’t take away from their recent string of successes. They have won four of their last six games and will be slowly getting their players back from the injured list. Damian Lillard’s backcourt mate, CJ McCollum, will be the first to rejoin the squad.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Update

Congrats to @Dame_Lillard of the @trailblazers for moving up to 15th on the all-time THREES MADE list! pic.twitter.com/iefhKePweo — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans

J.J. Redick (right heel soreness) is sidelined for the Portland Trail Blazers game. The 3-point marksman had a non-surgical procedure to remove inflammation on his heel. He will be re-evaluated in a few days’ time to assess his readiness to return to the New Orleans Pelicans lineup.

Portland Trail Blazers

For the first time in two months, CJ McCollum is absent from the Portland Trail Blazers’ injury report. He will be available to play on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans and will likely start for his team.

Advertisement

CJ McCollum #3 shoots a free throw against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

McCollum suffered a hairline fracture on his foot and the Blazers had to be extra careful with his recovery since it was the third one of his career.

After McCollum’s return, the team is expecting to see Jusuf Nurkic return to the court in about two weeks according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. The Bosnian Beast is recovering from a fractured right wrist which has kept him from playing for two months now.

Harry Giles (left calf strain) could potentially make a return to action at the same time as their starting shooting guard. Giles is listed as questionable for the Pelicans matchup according to a report from Casey Holdahl. He has been absent for 12 games with Enes Kanter and Robert Covington holding the fort for the big man.

Unfortunately, Zach Collins (surgically repaired left ankle) is still not fully recovered from his injury and there has been no update from the team recently.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Advertisement

In Redick’s absence, Josh Hart, Sindarius Thornwell and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will man the shooting guard position behind Eric Bledsoe. Hart and Alexander-Walker play either of the two backcourt positions with the former usually receiving more playing time.

Josh Hart #3 reacts after being called for the foul on Jaden McDaniels #3 during the third quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers

With McCollum’s return, Gary Trent Jr. goes back to the bench and will play backup minutes once more. Rodney Hood and Anfernee Simons will have to fight for minutes at shooting guard and small forward.

If Giles is cleared to play, he will take up the backup center position when Kanter needs a breather. Otherwise, the Portland Trail Blazers will continue playing small ball with Carmelo Anthony at the power forward spot and Robert Covington at center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans:

G Lonzo Ball, G Eric Bledsoe, F Brandon Ingram, F Zion Williamson, C Steven Adams

Portland Trail Blazers:

G Damian Lillard, G C.J. McCollum, F Derrick Jones Jr., F Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics could move Tristan Thompson to Toronto Raptors ahead of March 25 deadline