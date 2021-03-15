New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - March 16th 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After a dominant win over the LA Clippers, the New Orleans Pelicans begin a two-game mini-series in the 2020-21 NBA against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Tuesday.

Although they are still four games off the playoff places in the West, the New Orleans Pelicans have looked more like the side many expected in their past two matchups. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have each scored over 50 points in their two wins, while the New Orleans Pelicans bench provided 49 points against the Clippers.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers are firmly in the postseason picture; they come into this matchup after winning once in their last three games, though

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, March 16th; 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, March 16th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Moda Center, Portland, OR.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball

After their humbling defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the New Orleans Pelicans produced two blowout victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers, respectively. The New Orleans Pelicans offense is now the 6th-best in the league, with Williamson, Ingram and Ball combining for 70 points against Kawhi Leonard and co. on Sunday.

Advertisement

If Stan Van Gundy's side are to make the playoffs this season, they still have several problems to solve, most importantly their defense, though.

The New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup, which is one of the most consistent in the league, has a defensive rating of 115.4. Combined with their bench unit, this figure drops to 113.7, which is the third-worst in the league. Although they have the star power in offense, their inability to guard the perimeter, get blocks and allow assists is hampering their overall efforts.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson had another efficient night for the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, racking up 27 points and five assists in 32 minutes.

That stretched his run of games with 20+ points off a 50+ FG% to 17 games, the fourth-longest in NBA history. The power forward is continuing to prove why the New Orleans Pelicans picked him first in the Draft last season and how he can help turn their fortunes around in the coming years.

Zion Williamson's 27 PTS on an efficient 13/16 shooting guides the @PelicansNBA over LAC! pic.twitter.com/O9FSCORJS7 — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2021

Williamson is averaging 25.5 points and seven rebounds a night for the New Orleans Pelicans, improving his offensive output and increasing his shot accuracy from the field. He earned his first All-Star appearance last week and currently boasts an offensive win share of 4.5 from 37 games.

Advertisement

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G Lonzo Ball, G Eric Bledsoe, F Zion Williamson, F Brandon Ingram, C Steven Adams.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter

Coming out of the midseason break, the Portland Trail Blazers have had three close encounters but have tripped twice, including Sunday's unlikely 2-point defeat in Minnesota.

It was an ugly loss for the Portland Trail Blazers, who are seeking to finish in the top six in the West and not fall below where they are currently situated. They were able to smother T-Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns but struggled after a stuttering start. The Portland Trail Blazers will hope for better returns as they await the return of several key stars.

Despite six losses in their last ten games, the Portland Trail Blazers' offense remains prolific, producing 113.4 points per night. Once they are back at full strength, they could be a different beast in the postseason.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

In what began as a poor shooting night for the Portland Trail Blazers star, Damian Lillard still managed to rack up 38 points against the Timberwolves.

Few sides have been able to contain the point guard, who is averaging 0.1 points off his career-high per night this campaign. Lillard has had to take up additional responsibility in CJ McCollum's absence, too.

Advertisement

Congrats to @Dame_Lillard of the @trailblazers for moving up to 15th on the all-time THREES MADE list! pic.twitter.com/iefhKePweo — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2021

Nevertheless, the 30-year old is averaging more field goals than in any other season, making 44.6% of 20.8 attempts.

He is shooting a personal best 93.2% from the line and has a win share of 5.8. Damian Lillard is the Portland Trail Blazers' cheat code, and when it comes to the playoffs, they will need his All-Star quality if they are to make another run to the Conference Finals as they did in 2019.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Robert Covington, F Derrick Jones Jr., C Enes Kanter.

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

Tuesday's game will likely be an enthralling matchup between two of the most exciting offenses the NBA has to offer.

The Portland Trail Blazers' interior defense will need another stellar showing to limit Zion Williamson's effect. Meanwhile, unless the New Orleans Pelicans want Lillard to drain another 30+ points, their perimeter defense is going to have to get far better.

With home-court advantage and a better season record to boot, the Portland Trail Blazers should be the marginal favorites over the New Orleans Pelicans in this contest.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Blazers game?

Tuesday's marquee matchup can be watched nationally on TNT and on local broadcasting outlets - NBC Sports Northwest and Fox Sports New Orleans. With an NBA League Pass, the game can be live-streamed as well.