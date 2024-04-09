New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at the Moda Center in Portland, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series, with the Pelicans leading 2-0.

The Pelicans (46-32) are seventh in the West and second in the Southwest Division, coming off a 113-105 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday on the road. Zion Williamson finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on 11 of 21 shooting from the field.

The Blazers (21-57) are 14th in the West and fifth in the Northwest Division, coming off a 124-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday on the road. Despite the loss, Deandre Ayton finished with a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds with two steals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The Western Conference matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers will be aired locally on ROOT Sports PLUS and Bally Sports New Orleans for home and away coverage.

It will also be aired locally on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Pelicans -12.5 vs. Blazers +13

Moneyline: Pelicans -750 vs. Blazers +590

Total over and under: Pelicans O 213 vs. Blazers U 213

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The New Orleans Pelicans secured a significant 113-105 triumph on the road against the Phoenix Suns. This victory follows a challenging stretch for the Pelicans, who had endured four consecutive losses, falling to the Boston Celtics 104-92, the Phoenix Suns 124-111, the Orlando Magic 117-108 and the San Antonio Spurs 111-109.

Despite entering the matchup against the Suns as 5.5-point underdogs at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, the Pelicans defied expectations and emerged victorious.

With their recent victory, the Pelicans have now matched the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings. However, they cling to this position by just a single game ahead of the Sacramento Kings.

New Orleans find themselves in a crucial position as they approach the conclusion of the regular season, emphasizing the importance of finishing strong. Their remaining three matchups include contests against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers, underscoring the significance of each game in their pursuit of a favorable postseason position.

Last Sunday marked the conclusion of a challenging seven-game road trip for the Portland Trail Blazers, culminating in a 124-107 loss against the formidable Boston Celtics. Despite securing victories against the Charlotte Hornets with a score of 89-86 and the Washington Wizards with a 108-102 triumph, the Blazers fell short of extending their winning streak to three games against the Celtics.

The Trail Blazers have encountered significant challenges in recent games, managing to secure victories in only two of their last 13 matchups. Positioned at 14th in the Western Conference standings, they maintain a slim two-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans will start CJ McCollum at PG, Herbert Jones at SG, Trey Murphy ||| at SF, Zion Williamson at PF and Jonas Valanciunas at center.

The Portland Trail Blazers will start Scoot Henderson at PF, Rayan Rupert at SG, Kris Murray at SF, Jabari Walker at PF and Deandre Ayton at center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Deandre Ayton has averaged 16.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 22.5 and is favored to under at +100.

Scoot Henderson has averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds. His rebound prop is set at over/under 3.5 and is favored to go under at -120.

Herbert Jones has averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists with 1.5 3-pointers. His 3-pointers made prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favored to go over at +165.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

Facing a challenging stretch in their schedule, the New Orleans Pelicans recognize the importance of securing a victory against the struggling Portland Trail Blazers.

While covering a substantial spread presents its challenges, the Pelicans remain determined, especially considering the Blazers' position in the standings.

Having emerged victorious in seven of their last eight away matchups, including a perfect 5-0 record both straight up and against the spread in their most recent encounters with the Trail Blazers, New Orleans is poised to continue their dominance over Portland.