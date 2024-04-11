New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report for April 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season

With playoff seeding in the Western Conference still in flux, the New Orleans Pelicans (47-32, sixth in the West) are set to clash with the Sacramento Kings (45-34, eighth in the West).

Fresh off a 110-100 victory against Portland, the Pelicans, albeit failing to cover the 14.5-point spread as favorites, are aiming to maintain their momentum. Meanwhile, the Kings are coming off a narrow 112-105 loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City, just missing the cover as 5.5-point underdogs.

This showdown marks the fifth encounter between these teams this season, with the Pelicans emerging victorious in all four previous matchups. The tipoff is slated for 10:00 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Currently, the top five seeds in the standings have cemented their spots, while the Pelicans cling to the sixth position with a narrow lead over the Suns.

Demonstrating consistent superiority over the Kings in their previous encounters this season, the Pelicans are determined to uphold their dominance in the impending matchup.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings injury report

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for April 11

The Pelicans have listed two players on their injury report: Brandon Ingram (knee) will remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Naji Marshall (shoulder) is questionable and will be evaluated at game time for clearance.

Player Status Injury Naji Marshall questionable shoulder Brandon Ingram out knee

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Brandon Ingram sustained his injury in the third quarter of the March 21 game against the Orlando Magic. While defending against Jalen Suggs of the Magic, Ingram's knee buckled as he tried to impede Suggs' progress. He needed assistance to get back up and was later escorted off the court by his teammates.

Sacramento Kings injury report for April 11

The Kings have listed four players on their injury report: Keegan Murray (calf) and Jordan Ford (hip) are questionable and will be re-evaluated at morning shoot-around practice, while Malik Monk (knee) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) are out.

Player Status Injury Keegan Murray questionable calf Jordan Ford questionable hip Malik Monk out knee Kevin Huerter out shoulder

What happened to Malik Monk?

During the March 29 game against the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings' standout guard Malik Monk suffered a significant setback. With 4:14 remaining in the first quarter, Monk had to leave the court due to a right knee injury.

The incident unfolded as Luka Doncic aggressively made a move towards the basket, prompting Monk to leap to block his shot. Unfortunately, the collision mid-air caused Monk to lose his balance, resulting in a hard fall that impacted his knees and hip. He had to be carried off the court, raising concerns about the severity of his injury.