New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports for February 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to go up 3-0 when they meet the San Antonio Spurs again on Friday. New Orleans overwhelmed San Antonio in their past two encounters, winning by an average of 25.5 points. Their next encounter might be a little different if the Pelicans are without key players.

The Spurs have shown improvement since the Pelicans hammered them 146-110 on Dec. 17. They are playing a little better as a unit on both ends of the floor. However, they will have to step up even more to make the next matchup more competitive.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zion Williamson and Herb Jones, two of the New Orleans Pelicans’ starters, could be sidelined on Friday due to their respective injuries. The Spurs could capitalize on their absences and try to cut the season series lead. Victor Wembanyama is healthy, but the Spurs are hoping Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson can suit up.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs injury reports for February 29, 2024

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for Feb. 2

Herbert Jones (right adductor soreness), Zion Williamson (left foot bone bruise) and Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle soreness) are questionable. Jones and Williamson both sat out in the Pelicans’ 110-99 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Player Status Injury Herbert Jones Questionable Right adductor soreness Larry Nance Jr. Questionable Left ankle soreness Zion Williamson Questionable Left foot bone contusion

San Antonio Spurs injury report for Feb. 2

Zach Collins (right ankle sprain) and Keldon Johnson (left elbow laceration) are iffy for the matchup against the Pelicans. Collins hasn’t played in the San Antonio Spurs’ last three games, while Johnson sat out the team’s 108-98 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Player Status Injury Zach Collins Questionable Right ankle sprain Keldon Johnson Questionable Left elbow laceration

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: When will Zion Williamson and Herb Jones return?

Zion Williamson has been in the New Orleans Pelicans’ injury report for the past week. The bone bruise issue first appeared leading into the game against the OKC Thunder on Jan. 26. Oklahoma eventually sidelined the two-time All-Star for that matchup.

Williamson returned to play in the next two games before sitting out Wednesday’s encounter with the Houston Rockets. He is considered day-to-day and will be monitored closely. His status will likely be known a few hours before the San Antonio Spurs game. If he’s not available on Friday, he could return on Monday against the Toronto Raptors.

Herb Jones has missed the Pelicans’ last two games due to right adductor soreness. Before sitting out in back-to-back games, he had been active since Nov. 12. Like Williamson, he is considered day-to-day. New Orleans could clear him to play or downgrade him to out before squaring off against the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: When will Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson return?

Zach Collins is in danger of missing his fourth straight game with the San Antonio Spurs. His team has not given an estimated return date for the backup big man. He has not reportedly practiced with the team, so he isn’t likely to suit up on Friday.

Keldon Johnson’s elbow laceration forced him to sit out Wednesday’s tussle with the Orlando Magic. He remains questionable but could suit up for San Antonio against the Pelicans. If he’s still unavailable, his next opportunity to rejoin his teammates will be on Saturday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs game?

The Spurs will host the Pelicans on Friday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets via Vivid Seats go as low as $11. Basketball fans can also check Bally Sports SW-SA and Bally Sports New Orleans for local coverage. The game can also be streamed by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!