New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 15, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs will face each other for the final time this season on Saturday. New Orleans, which won the last two encounters, can secure the head-to-head series with another victory. Zion Williamson is available, but Herbert Jones, Dejounte Murray and Brandon Boston remain out.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will try to tie the season series against the Pelicans on short rest. The home team is coming off a 145-134 loss to the Charlotte Hornets less than 24 hours ago. Stephon Castle will lead the Spurs, who will not have stars Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox due to injuries.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio will host the Pelicans-Spurs game. Fans can also stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-180) vs. Spurs (+150)

Odds: Pelicans (-4.0) vs. Spurs (+4.0)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o237.0 -110) vs. Spurs (u237.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The New Orleans Pelicans won the last two games against the Spurs by dominating the boards and winning the points battle in the paint. Without Victor Wembanyama patrolling the interior, the Pelicans might continue enjoying the same advantage.

A caveat for the Pelicans is their propensity to commit errors. The home team can spring a surprise if they cough up the ball too many times.

Jeremy Sochan, Bismack Biyombo, Harrison Barnes and the San Antonio Spurs' frontline have to be competitive inside the paint. They can’t allow their visitors to dictate the game by physically dominating the interior.

Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle have played well while having to carry the offense. However, the team would benefit if Chris Paul, Keldon Johnson and Barnes can help give the team a lift as well. Fox and Wembanyama are out for the season, so it is time for others to step up on both ends of the floor.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Pelicans

PG: CJ McCollum | SG: Bruce Brown | SF: Trey Murphy III | PF: Zion Williamson | C: Karlo Matkovic

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: Stephon Castle | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Stephon Castle is averaging 20.8 points per game in March. When De’Aaron Fox decided to have season-ending surgery, the rookie delivered 26 points against the Hornets on Friday. San Antonio will ask him to be aggressive against the also hobbled Pelicans. Castle could top his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Zion Williamson can take advantage of the Spurs’ injury-riddled frontline and dominate. Averaging 23.8 PPG in March, the former All-Star could blow past his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Zion is the best player in the Pelicans-Spurs matchup. He also has Trey Murphy and CJ McCollum playing supporting roles. San Antonio is hobbled and will play the second night of a back-to-back set. The Pelicans likely win their third straight game against the Spurs and beat the -4.0 spread.

