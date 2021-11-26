New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will host the New Orleans Pelicans in an exciting 2021-22 NBA game at the Vivint Arena on Friday.

The Pelicans got off to an underwhelming start this campaign, but have performed decently in the last few weeks. They are coming off a shock 127-102 win over the Washington Wizards, and will look to continue that momentum in this game.

NBA @NBA



Jonas Valanciunas: 21 PTS, 11 REB

Josh Hart: 16 PTS, 7 REB Brandon Ingram's 26 PTS guide the @PelicansNBA to victory against Washington!Jonas Valanciunas: 21 PTS, 11 REBJosh Hart: 16 PTS, 7 REB Brandon Ingram's 26 PTS guide the @PelicansNBA to victory against Washington!Jonas Valanciunas: 21 PTS, 11 REBJosh Hart: 16 PTS, 7 REB https://t.co/jN3HrLSuQs

Meanwhile, the Jazz defeated the OKC Thunder 110-104 in their last game, making clutch plays down the stretch. Utah have struggled against some of the weaker opponents they have faced. With New Orleans coming off a huge win, the Jazz will have to be at their best to emerge victorious on the night.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz



| @podiumhq 📹| 40 points from the bench + 15 threes + 6 guys in double figures ⤵️ #podiumpostgame | @podiumhq 📹| 40 points from the bench + 15 threes + 6 guys in double figures ⤵️#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq https://t.co/W8icVVxrRL

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans are still without their star player Zion Williamson and Daulton Hommes. Meanwhile, Didi Louzada will miss this game due to a league suspension.

Player Name Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Foot injury recovery Daulton Hommes Out Fibular; stress fracture Didi Louzada Out League suspension

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have listed Royce O'Neale as questionable for this game because of an ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Royce O’Neale Questionable Ankle sprain

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their last game. Devonte Graham and Josh Hart will likely start as guards, while Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas complete the rest of their lineup.

Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Willy Hernangomez and Tomas Satoransky will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz's starting lineup could see some changes if Royce O'Neale isn't cleared to play this game.

If he misses out, Joe Ingles is likely to take his spot, while Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert should retain their places. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will likely play the most minutes off the Jazz bench.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham | Shooting Guard - Josh Hart | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Herb Jones | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Utah Jazz

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Edited by Bhargav