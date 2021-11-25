New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will start their three-game road trip on Friday at the Vivint Arena to face the Utah Jazz. The Pelicans have been playing well in the past week, coming off a win over the Washington Wizards. The Jazz are still one of the best teams in the NBA, beating the OKC Thunder in their last game.

After a torrid start to their campaign, the Pelicans have now won two of their last four games. Before that, New Orleans had a 2-14 run. Brandon Ingram has certainly lifted the Pelicans, with Zion Williamson still recovering from an injury.

Meanwhile, the Jazz had a tough time in their last game against the Thunder. They needed a late spark from Donovan Mitchell to get a 110-104 win on the night. Utah (12-6) have the third-best record in the NBA entering Friday's game.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, November 26th; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 27th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a shock 127-102 win against the Washington Wizards. It was a surprise result because the Wizards are one of the better teams in the league compared to the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 26 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. The Pelicans were in control the entire game, and even led by 31 points.

Due to injuries to Zion Williamson and Ingram at the start of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans were one of the worst teams in the league. They only had two wins in 14 games before last week, but now they have doubled their win total.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram has missed seven games this season due to a hamstring injury. The New Orleans Pelicans were 0-7 without Ingram, and now they have four wins with him. They would have had more wins this season if Williamson was fully healthy.

Ingram is averaging 21.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 12 games for the Pelicans this season. He will have to play much better if the Pelicans want to improve their record before Williamson returns. If Ingram can stay hot against the Utah Jazz, they have a chance to pull off another upset.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham; G - Josh Hart; F - Brandon Ingram; F - Herb Jones; C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz remain one of the best teams in the NBA this season. However, they struggled in their most recent game against the OKC Thunder. Their defense was unable to slow down the Thunder, and they needed a late fourth-quarter surge from Donovan Mitchell to get the win.

Mitchell scored six points in the final minute of the game to give the Jazz a 110-104 win on the night. He finished with just 13 points, but it was enough to get his team the victory. Jordan Clarkson had 20 points off the bench to lead the team in scoring, while five more players scored in double figures.

The Jazz are back at home where they are 6-3 this season. They will look for their fourth straight win at Vivint Arena before going on the road once again. They have an identical record of 6-3 away from home.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell proved on Wednesday against the OKC Thunder why the Utah Jazz consider him to be a superstar. Despite not shooting the ball well, Mitchell closed the game well for the Jazz. He scored six points in the final minute to give Utah their 12th win of the season.

"It's what I do. At the end of the day, sometimes you just got to go out there and just get it. My team trusts me; I trust myself; I put the work in for those moments, and never let the moment get too big. I missed the game winner the other night, so you got to respond," Mitchell said after the game.

If the Utah Jazz want to beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Mitchell has to play better. Jordan Clarkson cannot explode off the bench every game, while Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert are not bonafide scorers. Bojan Bogdanovic can also score in bunches, but he's not a closer like Mitchell.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neal; C - Rudy Gobert.

Pelicans vs Jazz Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz game appears lopsided in favor of the Jazz. However, the Pelicans have been playing well over the past week, while Utah struggled against a team like the OKC Thunder in their last game. If New Orleans keep the same energy and hot shooting on Friday, they will have a small chance to beat the Jazz.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Jazz?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can watch the game at Bally Sports New Orleans and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain in Utah.

Edited by Bhargav