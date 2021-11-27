New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will once again square up against the Utah Jazz in an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Vivint Arena on Saturday. The two teams met on Friday, which ended with a three-point game-winner from Devonte' Graham to give the Pelicans a win on the night.

Brandon Ingram scored 21 points and secured eight rebounds to ease things up for the Pels. It was a brilliant defensive effort from them in the fourth quarter that helped them get a 98-97 win. They will hope to grab another win at the Vivint on Saturday to improve their record for the season.

Meanwhile, the loss to the Pels was Utah's seventh of the season. They have now lost two of their three games, and need to bring back their consistency back to be counted as one of the top teams in the West. The Jazz will come into the game hoping to avenge their defeat against the Pels earlier this season.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 27; 10: 00 PM ET (Sunday, November 28; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-16 on the season to sit 14th in the Western Conference. They have been playing without Zion Williamson since the start of the season, which explains their poor record. However, the team is high on confidence after beating the Jazz at home. They will hope to cause another upset when they take the floor on Saturday.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram has played 14 games this season, averaging 21.7 PPG and 6.6 RPG. The youngster is coming off a good performance against the Jazz on Friday. With Williamson out, the responsibility of carrying the team forward lies in the hands of Ingram. The former MIP will need to be at his best against Utah if the Pelicans want to come out of the game with a win.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham; G - Josh Hart; F - Herbert Jones; F - Brandon Ingram; C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Utah Jazz Preview

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have one of the most talented rosters in the league. Their star players like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are both having great campaigns so far.

The Jazz are 12-7 on the season, and sit third in the Western Conference. Their defeat against the Pelicans was certainly disappointing for coach Quin Snyder and his team. However, they will come into the game hoping to exact revenge and get a win at home.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. The 25-year-old is averaging 23.4 PPG through the 18 games he has played.

His brilliant performances have helped the Jazz to a stunning record this season. After a poor shooting night against the Pelicans on Friday, Mitchell will be keen to put up a big performance in the reverse fixture at the Vivint.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neale; C - Rudy Gobert.

Pelicans vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Pelicans pulled off a stunning performance in the fourth quarter to get to a win against the Jazz. However, playing at the Vivint is going to be tough. With the Jazz itching to return to winning ways, they could beat the Pels on the night.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Jazz game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Pelicans vs Jazz game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports New Orleans and AT&T SportsNet.

Edited by Bhargav