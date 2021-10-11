New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans visit Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz in their final preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA campaign. The Pelicans have lost two of their last three games whereas the Jazz are yet to win in the preseason.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, October 11th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, October 12th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans start off a new chapter in their Zion Williamson era. Devonte' Graham is the new point guard in place of Lonzo Ball while Willie Green has taken over as head coach.

Williamson hasn't played in any games so far as he is recovering from a right foot injury. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram played just the first game against the Timberwolves and is out for this game.

Players like Jonas Valanciunas, Naji Marshall, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Trey Murphy III have stepped up so in preseason. Moreover, everyone is paying attention to the New Orleans Pelicans' defense. They were one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season and the new coach is expected to bring a change.

Key Player - Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III playing in the 2021 NBA Summer League [Source: Streaking the Lawn]

Trey Murphy III has stepped up off the bench in the absence of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Murphy led the team in scoring for the past two games, averaging 18.5 points and eight rebounds a game. He dropped 21 points in his first-ever pre-season game against the Timberwolves and posted a double-double in the last game against the Magic, with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Trey Murphy III was great in the 2021 NBA Summer League as well and is establishing himself as a solid rotation piece for coach Willie Green. The 21 year old gets it done on both ends of the floor and has shot the three-ball at a high clip so far.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | F - Garrett Temple | F - Naji Marshall | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Utah Jazz Preview

Coach Quin Snyder has tried out different lineups in his first two preseason games. Former Warrior Eric Paschall has received decent minutes and has also looked good so far.

Royce O'Neale is the only original starter who has played both games, averaging 7.5 points per game. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley also joined the team in the second game against the Spurs.

Bojan Bogdanovic is out due to soreness in his left shoulder, while the coach has yet to play Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert in the preseason. The Jazz have lost both their preseason games but that shouldn't be alarming considering they were never at full strength. Once all the players start playing and get into a rhythm, the Utah Jazz are expected to go back to their dominant ways.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

It isn't far fetched to say that Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell is the best player on the floor for either team. He is an All-Star who is making his case for being one of the best shooting guards in the league.

Mitchell dropped just 10 points in his 2021-22 preseason debut in the last game against the Spurs on 5-19 shooting, including 0-6 from deep. He is expected to have a better shooting night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Elijah Hughes | F - Royce O'Neal | C - Hassan Whiteside.

Pelicans vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are overwhelming favorites to win this game because they have Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley back. Additionally, the absence of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram for the New Orleans Pelicans tips the scales in the Jazz's favor even more.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Jazz game?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz preseason game will receive local coverage on AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain and Pelicans.com. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in on radio at KZNS / S: KTUB to listen to this preseason game's live commentary.

