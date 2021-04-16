New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking for a sweep of their season series with the Washington Wizards when they visit Capital One Arena on Friday.

When the two teams met for the first time this season, the Wizards’ Bradley Beal exploded for 47 points. However, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 32 points to power the Pelicans to a 124-106 win.

It was one of the many scoring bursts that Beal has had this season as the NBA’s leading scorer. He and backcourt mate Russell Westbrook will try to even things up as the visitors arrive with a different agenda for them.

Russell Westbrook last 15 games:



22.8 PPG

13.6 RPG

12.5 APG



He leads the league in assists and is 2nd in rebounds in that span. pic.twitter.com/K4o4BQi4Ej — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 13, 2021

The Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal #3 reacts against the Utah Jazz

As the New Orleans Pelicans aim to bounce back from a 116-106 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, they will have to contend with a Washington Wizards team that has won four of its last five games. The Wizards are on a two-game winning streak with their team relatively intact.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Injury Update

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are gradually getting their players back from the injury list. However, they still have a few players on their injury report.

Lonzo Ball has missed his last four games with a sore left hip, but he has been listed as probable for the game versus the Washington Wizards. He will be a starter again, barring any injury or conditioning-related concerns.

Another member of the Pelicans’ backcourt, reserve Nickeil Alexander-Walker remains sidelined with a moderate left high-ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in about a week from today.

Josh Hart will also be absent for the Wizards game after undergoing right thumb surgery on a torn UCL. He will be re-evaluated around the first week of May.

Washington Wizards

Jordan Bell will be a game-time decision, but it isn't because of an injury. He recently signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards, which is his second one with the team. Back in January, the 26-year-old signed a 10-day contract but didn’t appear in any Wizards games.

Meanwhile, Thomas Bryant is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee last February.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The potential return of Lonzo Ball should send Naji Marshall back to the bench. However, as coach Stan Van Gundy continues to experiment with Zion Williamson in the point guard position, there’s a possibility that either Ball or Eric Bledsoe will take on a reserve role instead.

As the New Orleans Pelicans are without Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart right now, Kira Lewis Jr. will be as invaluable as ever with an increased role in the backcourt.

Washington Wizards

Alex Len #27 dunks over Cory Joseph #9

The Washington Wizards have been operating without Thomas Bryant as their starting center since January.

Alex Len has been their starting center lately, with Robin Lopez and Daniel Gafford backing him up.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans:

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Brandon Ingram l Power Forward - Zion Williamson l Center - Steven Adams

Washington Wizards:

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Deni Avdija l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len

