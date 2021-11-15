New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will be looking for their fifth straight win when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans in their NBA match on Monday. The Pelicans saw a team effort lift them to what was only their second victory of the campaign thus far, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker recording a team high of 21 points.

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, have got off to a 9-3 start and played against the Orlando Magic in their last game without star man Bradley Beal. Spencer Dinwiddie top-scored with 23 points, while Montrezl Harrel came off the bench to register 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Once again, the Washington Wizards will be without their star man Bradley Beal, who will miss his second straight game. He is out due to personal reasons. Davis Bertans is expected to return after a week, while Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant are also some way off making a return to NBA action.

Player Name Status Reason Bradley Beal Out Personal Rui Hachimura Out Not with the team Davis Bertans Out Ankle sprain Thomas Bryant Out ACL injury recovery

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans are also without their star man Zion Williamson, who is out due to a foot injury. They welcomed Brandon Ingram back into action in their last game but are still missing Daulton Hommes due to a stress fracture.

Player Name Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Foot injury Daulton Hommes Out Fibular stress fracture

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are still missing the four players that sat out their game against the Orlando Magic and are therefore expected to stick to the same lineup that got them a victory. Spencer Dinwiddie returned to form while his guard partner Aaron Holiday also scored 20 points the last time around.

New signings Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma are expected to be the forwards while Daniel Gafford has nailed down the starting center position as well.

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram’s return led them to their second victory in the last game. Jonas Valanciunas has been their most impressive player thus far while Devonte’ Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have also been immense as the guard pairing in recent matches.

Josh Hart is expected to take up the small forward position alongside Ingram. With Zion Williamson still some way away from a return, the New Orleans Pelicans might struggle to break down a well-drilled Washington Wizards side.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Aaron Holiday | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Shooting Guard - Devonte' Graham | Small Forward - Josh Hart | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar