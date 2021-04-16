New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will be on the road to face the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Friday. The teams will face off for the last time this season as they make one final push before the playoffs begin.

Both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards would be outside of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament and the postseason in general if the season ended today.

From here on, every game counts, and the two teams will be determined to win when the final buzzer sounds on Friday.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, April 16th, 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, April 17th, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Brandon Ingram #14 attempts to dunk over Enes Kanter #11.

The New Orleans Pelicans had a three-game winning streak snapped by the New York Knicks, who beat them 116-106 on Wednesday. The Pelicans forced the ball out of Zion Williamson’s hands by double-teaming and triple-teaming him in the paint. The team’s shooters failed to capitalize on the Knicks’ strategy, draining just six of their 28 attempts from three.

Brandon Ingram led the New Orleans Pelicans with 28 points and seven assists, while Williamson added 25 points with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The New Orleans Pelicans used Williamson as the primary ballhandler full time, with Lonzo Ball and Nickeil Alexander-Walker out for several games. The Knicks may have found a temporary solution to “Point Zion,” but with Ball potentially back in uniform on Friday, it presents a new wrinkle for opponents.

On Friday, Point Zion will be the Washington Wizards’ problem to solve.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

In his last six games, Zion Williamson has averaged 30.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy recognized the first-time All-Star’s immense potential as a playmaker and just ran with it.

Zion Williamson over the last 10 games:



31.3 PPG

8.1 RPG

4.3 APG

1.1 SPG

62 FG%



Hard to believe he is only 20 years old. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/CXN2qYTgnv — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 12, 2021

The Pelicans now won three of their last four games, and the Point Zion experiment will likely continue in the upcoming fixtures.

Williamson’s ability to see plays develop and find open teammates has been a revelation to the NBA at large. He was initially seen as just a force in the paint. No one could have foreseen what the New Orleans Pelicans saw in Williamson - an all-around player in a 284-pound package.

The Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura will have the tough task of keeping Williamson at bay.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Brandon Ingram l Power Forward - Zion Williamson l Center - Steven Adams

Washington Wizards Preview

Bradley Beal #3 and Russell Westbrook #4 look on.

Russell Westbrook recorded his sixth straight triple-double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the Washington Wizards defeated the Sacramento Kings 123-111 on Wednesday. The former MVP showed once again that when he is at his best, very few players can stop him or his team.

Bradley Beal was also instrumental in the win versus the Kings as he scored 31 points. As the Washington Wizards head into the matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, Beal will be counted on to work with Westbrook for a two-pronged attack in the backcourt. The Pelicans guards may not be ready for what’s coming at them.

The Washington Wizards have won four of their last five games but have a long way to go before competing in the postseason. They have a 21-33 record, which is 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Westbrook is healthier than ever, and the results have been phenomenal for his Washington Wizards. His triple-double performance against the Sacramento Kings was his 24th of the season and 10th in the last 11 games.

There’s simply no stopping the Washington Wizards guard when he comes barreling down the lane with ball in hand. This season, he is averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 10.9 assists per contest. If he is able to keep this streak up, he will average a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons, a truly remarkable achievement that no one else in history has ever accomplished.

When the New Orleans Pelicans come to town, either Eric Bledsoe or Lonzo Ball will try to contain Westbrook. However, it will be a tough undertaking that will surely keep them up the night before the game.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Deni Avdija l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len

Pelicans vs Wizards Match Prediction

Two teams with the same agenda go head-to-head on Friday, but only one of them will come home with a win. Westbrook is a handful but so is Williamson. What happens when an unstoppable force (Westbrook) meets an immovable object (Williamson)? We’ll find out soon enough.

With the New Orleans Pelicans playing excellent defense lately, the Washington Wizards may be in for a rude awakening even though they are playing at home. Expect the Pelicans to bounce back from their recent loss and defeat the Wizards for their fourth win in five games.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Wizards

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards will be shown locally on Bally Sports New Orleans and NBC Sports Washington. For international audiences, the matchup will be livestreamed on the NBA League Pass.

