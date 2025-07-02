The possibility of LeBron James leaving the LA Lakers is looking more than just smoke and mirrors each day. Despite opting into his $52.6 million player option, the 40-year-old superstar is reportedly not committed to forking out the last chapter of his career in LA after staying put for eight years, the longest with any team.

Ad

His agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Shams Charania that LeBron intends to compete for championships and values a realistic opportunity he opted in on Sunday. Since then, Charania has reported that LeBron is "uncertain" about the Lakers roster as presently constructed and that he's open to finishing his career elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Dave McMenamin reported that four teams initiated conversations with him about a potential trade for the four-time champion, per Rich Paul. The talks have substantiated, but it suggests that there is a market for LeBron, even at this stage of his career.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The other reports that have poured gasoline on the fire include Ramona Shelburne's scoop on LA not consulting LeBron over their offseason moves and John Gambadoro claiming that he and Austin Reaves aren't fond of playing next to Luka Doncic.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Amid these rumors, this situation seems beyond just LeBron James and Klutch Sports using their influence to convince the Lakers to offload assets and improve the team to fit his timeline. If there are greener pastures, LeBron may finally pull the plug on his Purple and Gold career after consecutive disappointing seasons collectively.

Ad

One team that could be of interest for all parties is the Milwaukee Bucks. It would see LeBron team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first time on an NBA team.

Even if it's for one season, that duo could wreak havoc, especially in a weaker East. The last two conference champions, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, are presumably out of contention because of injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, opening the window for other teams.

Ad

The Bucks haven't been afraid to make big moves, as suggested by their massive decision to stretch and waive Damian Lillard and sign Myles Turner to a $107 million contract in free agency.

How LeBron James can land on Bucks in a three-team trade to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks need playmaking and potentially another star. LeBron James can bolster them in both areas. Before Luka Doncic's arrival and Austin Reaves' emergence, LeBron was key in orchestrating LA's offense. He can still carry out that role if needed and has done that when running the show with Doncic and Reaves on the bench.

Ad

Teaming up with Giannis would significantly take pressure off LeBron, especially during the regular season. He will have a pick-and-pop threat like Myles Turner and a vertical spacer in Giannis. The "Greek Freak" arguably has the best motor in the NBA.

When LeBron played with Anthony Davis, everyone wondered how that duo could have looked at their best had the latter played with Giannis' intensity consistently. The LeBron-Giannis pairing at peak could reach the chemistry LeBron had with Davis during the 2019-20 NBA season when they led LA to a championship.

Ad

With LeBron James still making over $50 million, it will give the Bucks a chance to offload some unwanted contracts in this trade, especially that of Kyle Kuzma. Even if LeBron is a rental, it provides the Bucks some cap space in 2026, giving them a chance to go after a big name in the offseason with significant cap space.

Here's a look at how this potential blockbuster trade can materialize with the help of a cap space team:

Ad

Bucks get

LeBron James

Lakers get

Nicolas Claxton

Bobby Portis (via sign-and-trade)

Nets get

Kyle Kuzma

Pat Connaughton

2031 first-round pick (via Bucks)

2031 first-round pick (via Lakers)

The Lakers fill their void at center with two different big men archetypes: Nicolas Claxton, a traditional mobile big, and Bobby Portis, a floor spacer. Meanwhile, the Nets facilitate the deal by taking on Kyle Kuzma and Pat Connaughton's contracts for draft capital. They secure a first-round pick from the Bucks and another from the Lakers for Claxton.

Also read: New blockbuster three-team trade proposal sends LeBron James to Rockets alongside Kevin Durant

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More