New York Knicks 105-75 Boston Celtics: Twitter erupts as Julius Randle and crew dominate, spoiling Kemba Walker's return

The New York Knicks thrashed the depleted Boston Celtics 105-75 at the TD Garden in a 2020-21 NBA season game.
The matchup featured a clash of two teams on very different streaks. The Boston Celtics were unbeaten in five games, while the Knicks came into the fixture without a win in their last five matches.
The Celtics were expected to dominate in this matchup, but things went wrong for them from the get-go. The Knicks had the upper hand throughout the game and ended the night with a blowout victory.
Twitter reacts as the New York Knicks dominate the in-form Boston Celtics
The game saw a positive development for Boston Celtics' fans as Kemba Walker made his return to the hardwood but went down hard in the middle of the game and was quickly taken out. Coach Brad Stevens had already decided to restrict Walker's playing time to twenty minutes.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with a team-high 25 points but did not receive much help from the rest of the crew. Kemba Walker dropped 9 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds in 20 minutes from the floor.
On that note, let's look at some Twitter reactions in the aftermath of the New York Knicks win over the Boston Celtics.
The New Knicks saw all-around performances from multiple players. Julius Randle had another solid game as he posted 20 points, 12 boards, and 4 assists in 31 minutes from the floor. The Knicks finished with five players scoring in double digits.
The game quickly descended into garbage time, but that didn't stop New York Knicks fans from enjoying every moment of it. The Knicks players' gave their coach Tom Thibodeau a great birthday present by beating their long-time Eastern Conference rivals with authority.