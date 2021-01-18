New York Knicks 105-75 Boston Celtics: Twitter erupts as Julius Randle and crew dominate, spoiling Kemba Walker's return

The New York Knicks thrashed the depleted Boston Celtics 105-75 at the TD Garden in a 2020-21 NBA season game.

The matchup featured a clash of two teams on very different streaks. The Boston Celtics were unbeaten in five games, while the Knicks came into the fixture without a win in their last five matches.

The Celtics were expected to dominate in this matchup, but things went wrong for them from the get-go. The Knicks had the upper hand throughout the game and ended the night with a blowout victory.

Twitter reacts as the New York Knicks dominate the in-form Boston Celtics

Semi Ojeleye of the Boston Celtics guards Julius Randle of the New York Knicks

The game saw a positive development for Boston Celtics' fans as Kemba Walker made his return to the hardwood but went down hard in the middle of the game and was quickly taken out. Coach Brad Stevens had already decided to restrict Walker's playing time to twenty minutes.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with a team-high 25 points but did not receive much help from the rest of the crew. Kemba Walker dropped 9 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds in 20 minutes from the floor.

On that note, let's look at some Twitter reactions in the aftermath of the New York Knicks win over the Boston Celtics.

When you see Kemba is listed as available today vs. Knicks pic.twitter.com/yGOMjn4KPt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 17, 2021

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker's minute restriction will be about 20 minutes this afternoon. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 17, 2021

Happy Birthday to our head coach, Tom Thibodeau! #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/ffkBJSaTiK — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 17, 2021

Knicks have just bullied Celtics down low today so far. They have 6 offensive rebounds already. Celtics have 8 total rebounds. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 17, 2021

This Celtics/Knicks game is a disaster movie directed by McG... — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) January 17, 2021

End of 1Q: Knicks 28, Celtics 17



Ugly period for Boston at both ends. New York - not surprisingly with Thibodeau steering the ship - is owning the physicality department right now. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 17, 2021

That floater is a beauty pic.twitter.com/1XXTbGJT3R — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 17, 2021

The New Knicks saw all-around performances from multiple players. Julius Randle had another solid game as he posted 20 points, 12 boards, and 4 assists in 31 minutes from the floor. The Knicks finished with five players scoring in double digits.

Celtics are down 13 to the Knicks at the half and they only scored 35... pic.twitter.com/LempzBV25c — Sai (@LeGoatedOne) January 17, 2021

Knicks vs Celtics right now pic.twitter.com/as4s0WkVMZ — Josh DeDominicis (@Joshy_J) January 17, 2021

I love Marcus Smart and he would be one of my favorite players ever if he'd been drafted by the Knicks, and it is deeply satisfying to watch Mitchell Robinson send him to hell in a Knicks-Celtics blowout that, in defiance of the laws of physics, is going *the other way* this time https://t.co/UM19EnP7UW — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) January 17, 2021

End of 3Q: Knicks 75, Celtics 50. — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) January 17, 2021

I motion to move all Knicks game to 1pm against the Celtics — Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) January 17, 2021

Knicks beating the Celtics into submission 👀pic.twitter.com/RgQw5CE9HO — Ced (@cedfunches) January 17, 2021

The Knicks blowout the Celtics by 30 and hold them to a season-low in points 😳 pic.twitter.com/V5B5rMqsWq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 17, 2021

The game quickly descended into garbage time, but that didn't stop New York Knicks fans from enjoying every moment of it. The Knicks players' gave their coach Tom Thibodeau a great birthday present by beating their long-time Eastern Conference rivals with authority.