New York Knicks 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp storylines to follow 

After overcoming an eight-year drought to reach the playoffs last season, the New York Knicks would like to go one better to make a deep postseason run in the 2021-22 NBA campaign. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has instilled a winning mentality in a franchise that used to be the 'punching bag' in the Eastern Conference. But now, it has the potential to emerge as a giant killer in the stacked East.

Life for the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference is going to be extremely tough, with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat all looking to reach the NBA finals. Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and even the Chicago Bulls will be in the mix to make the playoffs, and the Knicks certainly have a long season in front of them.

New York Knicks' roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

New York Knicks Introduce New Signees

The New York Knicks made some blockbuster moves in the 2021 NBA offseason, with a special focus on their backcourt. Kemba Walker signed as a free agent after a buyout with OKC Thunder, while Evan Fournier was acquired from the Boston Celtics via trade. The Knicks also ensured they kept their key performers from last season, with Julius Randle, Alec Burks, Taj Gibson, and Derrick Rose all signing extensions. Point guard Luca Vildoza also signed as a free agent.

The New York Knicks went in the 2021 NBA draft with 4 picks, with Quentin Grimes being selected 25th overall. They traded no.19 and 21, receiving a future first-round pick and a second-rounder for them, respectively.

They also traded down from no. 32 in a deal with OKC Thunder in exchange for no. 34 and 36, where they selected Lithuanian guard Rokas Jokubaitis and West Virginia point guard Miles McBride. They capped their night by taking Texas big man Jericho Sims at No. 58. Sims signed a Draft Pick Two-way contract.

In terms of outgoings, the Knicks rightly parted ways with Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina, both of whom were not expected to be a part of the rotation this year. Reggie Bullock headed to Dallas in a 3-year deal, while center Norvell Pelle was waived in July.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks Good first day. Still a lot of work to do 🔒 Good first day. Still a lot of work to do 🔒 https://t.co/CTEpwa96pD

Important storylines for New York Knicks' training camp

New York Knicks Introduce New Signees

1. Will Kemba Walker establish himself as the number one scoring option on the New York Knicks?

Julius Randle was the New York Knicks' go-to guy for offense last season, as the former LA Lakers star ended up having a career year in which he made the All-Star and All-NBA team. But Randle was a massive disappointment in the postseason, which could prompt Thibodeau to give Kemba Walker the keys to the offense.

Walker received considerable flak for his performances last season, but still ended up averaging 19 points and close to 5 assists. Walker is a four-time All-Star, averaging 20 points per game for his career and could become the New York Knicks' talisman coming out of training camp.

2. Will Nerlens Noel retain his place as the starting center?

After Mitchell Robinson went down with a season-ending injury last year, Nerlens Noel deputized for the young center well, carrying the head coach's instructions with discipline. Noel averaged 5 points and 6 rebounds, playing some stellar defense in the paint.

Robinson is expected to win his job back, but the management would certainly like to ease him into the starting role. Hence, it won't be a surprise if Noel starts pre-season and a few NBA games in the initial part of the season.

Predicted starting lineup for the New York Knicks heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks will have a new-look starting lineup in the 2021-22 NBA season in all likelihood, with Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier starting in the backcourt. RJ Barrett will start at the small forward position, with Julius Randle at power forward. Nerlens Noel is expected to start at center, with Mitchell Robinson taking over eventually.

Also Read

Here's the predicted starting lineup for the New York Knicks:

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

Edited by Prem Deshpande