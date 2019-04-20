New York Knicks: 3 Players That Disappointed This Season

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 // 20 Apr 2019, 15:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Knicks might very well be the landing spot for Zion Williamson.

The New York Knicks have been the laughing stock of the NBA for quite a while now. With only 17 wins to their name, they finished with the worst win-loss record (17-65) in the league. Coach Fizdale and his crew were often accused of tanking in order to land some of the best draft prospects this year, one of them being Zion Williamson.

In the process of earning the best chance of landing the best draft pick in the upcoming offseason, the Knicks compromised on their 2018-19 regular season campaign. They finished a whopping 43 games behind the East leaders, the Bucks, having won just 9 games at home the whole season.

Coupled with bad trades including shipping Tim Hardaway Jr. (the team's top scorer at the time) and Enes Kanter (team's leading rebounder), the Knicks' season was as bad off the court as it was on the court.

Currently, New York houses quality individual talents in DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr., Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox but as a team, they are still unable to make it big in any way fathomable.

On that note, let's take a look at the three most disappointing individual performers from the mess that is the New York Knicks roster.

#1 Mario Hezonja

Mario Hezonja was the 5th overall pick by the Magic back in 2015.

Aside from dunking (and stepping) over Giannis and pulling off a game-saving block on LeBron, the Croatian had a pretty damp outing for the Knicks all year. Playing in a total of 58 games - starting in 24 - Mario got over 21 minutes of playtime per game, but couldn't even average 9 points.

He finished his first season in New York with averages of 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Hezonja - who had represented Croatia in the 2016 Summer Olympics - shot 41% from the field and a miserable 27% from beyond the arc.

Playing as a back-up small forward for the Knicks, he couldn't really catapult his game to the next level coming off the bench. According to Fansided's Rob Wolkenbrod,

Advertisement

Questionable decision-making, enigmatic offensive performances and lapses on defense caused this New York Knicks forward to hit the bench on multiple occasions.

1 / 3 NEXT