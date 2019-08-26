New York Knicks: 3 Players that the franchise should consider trading

The New York Knicks are facing a bleak future following a disappointing summer

The New York Knicks endured a miserable 2018-19 season, although the franchise entered the offseason confident that they would add two of the biggest names in the NBA. The likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Klay Thompson were targeted, however, the franchise struck out once again, and were forced to watch on as Durant and Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets.

Evidently, the Knicks are now facing a bleak future, and significant changes are needed to restore the franchise to its former glory. This won't happen overnight, although here are three players that New York should consider trading as they aim to get back on track.

#3 Dennis Smith Jr.

Dennis Smith Jr. signed for the Knicks ahead of the trade deadline

Despite being on the verge of his third season in the NBA, Dennis Smith Jr’s impact continues to divide opinion. The guard was expected to play a key role in Dallas for the foreseeable future, and despite an impressive rookie season, Luka Doncic’s arrival quickly sent him packing to New York.

Over 21 appearance for the Knicks, Smith Jr averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per contest, but struggled from the field, shooting at just 41%. At 21, the point guard still has plenty of time to develop a jump shot, although the early signs have been worrying, and it is doubtful that he can become an all-around force such as Russell Westbrook.

As a former lottery pick, Smith Jr. still possesses plenty of value, and several teams are on the lookout for a young guard. Ultimately, if the Knicks aren't convinced that Smith Jr. is a future star, they should look to offload him while they can still get a decent haul in return.

