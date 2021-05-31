New York Knicks 96-113 Atlanta Hawks: Twitter erupts as Trae Young and the Hawks register a comfortable win in Game 4

The Atlanta Hawks produced a commanding second-half display to register a comfortable victory over the New York Knicks in Game 4. After a close first quarter at the end of which the Knicks were leading by a single point, Danilo Gallinari and John Collins took charge in the second half. Trae Young was not at his best in shooting form, but ended up top-scoring with 27 points and nine assists.

For the New York Knicks, RJ Barrett was the most efficient shooter on the night. Meanwhile, Julius Randle struggled from the field but was impressive from the free throw line. He top scored with 23 points and had seven assists and 10 rebounds. The Atlanta Hawks defended well right from the beginning and shot at just less than 40% from the three point zone. The New York Knicks will be looking to bounce back in Game 5.

After close first quarter, Atlanta Hawks take charge in the second as multiple bench players come good

The Atlanta Hawks did not start the game strongly, and both teams committed regular turnovers. Gallinari went six out of nine from the field as Clint Capela made his presence known on the defensive end. The New York Knicks went in with a one-point lead as Randle started the game well but was suffocated for space in the second half.

The Knicks had given away a 4-point lead to the Hawks by the end of the first half, as John Collins, Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari continued to hurt them. Trae Young was not at his best in the first half but took charge in the second to help his team to an easy victory.

HALFTIME: Hawks 53, Knicks 49



Trae Young: 15 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers, 1 steal (also three fouls in 16 minutes)

John Collins: 11 points, 5 rebounds

Danilo Gallinari: 9 points



Derrick Rose: 16 points

Julius Randle: 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 from 3, 3-5 FT) — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) May 30, 2021

Hawks lead the Knicks 53-49 at the half.



◽️ Derrick Rose: 16 PTS

◾️ Trae Young: 15 PTS



Trae Young sparks to life as the Atlanta Hawks blow away the New York Knicks in third quarter

Lou Williams played a cameo as Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari produced commanding displays from the bench. Trae Young came to the party in the third quarter and produced multiple clutch plays. The Atlanta Hawks stretched their lead to 17 points at the end of the third quarter. The New York Knicks were poor with their shooting and could not hold off a fluid Hawks' offense.

The New York Knicks were better in the fourth, but could not get good shots throughout the game. Clint Capela was everywhere defensively and finished with a stat line of 10 points and 15 rebounds. The Atlanta Hawks have stretched their lead to 3-1 and will be looking to qualify for the Western Conference semifinals by winning Game 5.

