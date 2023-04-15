New York Knicks depth chart: How does the team look for playoff round against Cavaliers

The New York Knicks depth chart may look different against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two teams will meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, but the Knicks may not be able to count on Julius Randle.

With Randle's absence, Obi Toppin will most likely be the team's starting power forward. Considering how dangerous the Cavaliers are, the Knicks will need all the help they can get, but may not win the series without their All-Star big man.

The first game of the series is on Saturday and will tip-off at 6 PM Eastern Time. Randle is doubtful and will likely be sidelined.

The New York Knicks depth chart has changed due to injuries

Julius Randle, who's averaging a career-high 25.1 points per game this season, has missed the last five games due to an ankle injury. Considering he's doubtful for Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, we expect him to get additional rest and recovery.

Randle is the team's starting power forward, but he sometimes plays at the center position as well. His spot, however, will be taken by Obi Toppin, a 6-foot-9 power forward. Due to Randle's injury, this is what the New York Knicks depth chart will look like against the Cavs:

Position Starter Second Third Fourth PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Immanuel Quickley Derrick Rose SG Quentin Grimes Immanuel Quickley Josh Hart Miles McBride SF RJ Barrett Josh Hart Evan Fournier Quentin Grimes PF Obi Toppin Jericho Sims Josh Hart RJ Barrett C Mitchell Robinson Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims Obi Toppin

The New York Knicks depth chart will have Obi Toppin as the starting forward (Image via Getty Images)

Obi Toppin has done a great job replacing Randle in the starting lineup. The New York Knicks have a 3-2 record with him and a starter, and he's averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

While Toppin isn't as good as Randle, this is a chance for him to get playoff experience and show the team how valuable he is. He's appeared in five postseason games during his 3-year NBA career.

Derrick Rose is also on the New York Knicks depth chart (Image via Getty Images)

The Knicks have a deep bench that can be very valuable. They also have Derrick Rose, a proven NBA veteran, on their depth chart. While Rose may not get significant minutes in the postseason, his presence is still very valuable.

The Knicks have played against the Cleveland Cavaliers four times in the 2022-23 season, winning three games. Their most recent victory came on March 31, when they defeated the Cavs by 14 points, 130-116.

The two teams have faced each other three times in the playoffs as well, but their last series was in 1996. The Knicks have won all three series and have an 8-1 all-time record against the Cavs in the postseason.

