New York Knicks Injury Report: Latest on OG Anunoby and Julius Randle's status against Toronto Raptors (March 27)

The New York Knicks are set to face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams, with the Knicks winning all three thus far.

The Knicks have listed Julius Randle and OG Anunoby as out for the Eastern Conference matchup along with Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson on the injury report.

After securing a victory against the Detroit Pistons with a final score of 124-99 on Monday, the New York Knicks are now set to play two road games. This latest triumph marks their sixth win in the last seven games, highlighting their current momentum, wrapping up a successful two-game home stand with a perfect record of 2-0.

Continuing their defensive dominance, the Knicks maintain their stronghold, ranking second overall in points allowed per game with an average of 107.6 points conceded per game.

Their stellar defensive performance this season is attributed to their ability to guard inside the 3-point line, where they permit the third-fewest field goal attempts per game and also rank third in the league for fewest field goals conceded per game.

Julius Randle and OG Anunoby injury update

Updates on Randle's condition have been sporadic and lacking in detail since he suffered a dislocated right shoulder during the Knicks' victory over the Heat on Jan. 27.

While he managed to avoid surgery for the injury, the veteran power forward's recovery progress appears to have been limited in the subsequent two months.

For the last three weeks, Randle has been restricted to engaging in light contact activities on the court, suggesting that he remains closer to a week-to-week assessment rather than being considered day-to-day in terms of his recovery progress at this stage.

Continuing to grapple with discomfort in his surgically repaired right elbow, OG Anunoby will be absent from the court for a fifth consecutive game come Wednesday.

The operation he underwent involved the removal of a loose bone fragment from his shooting elbow. Knicks insider Ian Begley highlights that although the 26-year-old participated partially in the team shootaround on Tuesday, his earliest chance to return to action will be on Friday against San Antonio.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors?

The marquee Eastern Conference matchup between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors will be aired locally on TSN and MSG network for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial which can be purchased as a subscription.