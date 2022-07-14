New York Knicks, Miami Heat and more: Listing the top 5 landing destinations for Donovan Mitchell

Just a few weeks ago, ESPN's senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that after trading away Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz will look to build around their star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Recent reports have nixed that narrative, with the latest from Wojnarowski indicating that the Utah Jazz are in fact shopping Donovan Mitchell.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.

Mitchell is a 3-time All-Star and first-team All Rookie honoree.

The Jazz are open to trade ideas, and should Donovan Mitchell leave Utah, here are the top five landing spots for the combo guard.

Donovan Mitchell back in New York

Donovan Mitchell, left, and RJ Barrett, right.

The Knicks have long been proposed as the rightful home for Mitchell. The Knicks have been vying for a formidable backcourt for quite some time, and have recently acquired Jalen Brunson in free agency. Bringing Donovan Mitchell back to New York would form a contending backcourt in the Eastern Conference.

The Jazz wouldn't even budge on trading Mitchell without expecting the Knicks' RJ Barrett (or Julius Randle), draft-picks, and respectable salary fillers. Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley could all fit into the trade, but the Knicks could also look to unload Derrick Rose's contract.

The Knicks could trade a total of eight future draft-picks and gutted their 2022 draft to create cap space, making their case even stronger.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story at theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba . New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0…

A possible trade could include Donovan Mitchell in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose, and two of the Knicks' 2023 first-round picks.

Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell, left and Bam Adebayo, right.

Besides New York, another place where Mitchell has been rumored to play is South Beach. The Heat are currently also vying for Durant, and it is highly unlikely that Pat Riley will manage to bring both Durant and Mitchell to Miami.

Several rumors surrounding a trade involving Mitchell and the Miami Heat have surfaced in recent times. With Miami currently vying for point-guard depth, the Heat could very well be considered contenders in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes.

While Bleacher Report has proposed a trade that involves Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, picks and salary fillers, another possible package could involve just Herro and picks.

Herro has become eligible for his rookie extension, with the maximum rookie-extension being $187 million. B/R's Jake Fischer has reported that the Heat have been in discussions for a contract with an average annual salary of $25 million.

This could allow the Heat to carry out a one-for-one sign-and-trade with draft picks and retain Duncan Robinson.

Suns' big three

Donovan Mitchell and Chris Paul.

The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat are both plausible contenders. But here's where things can get interesting if either of those teams don't propose convincing packages.

The Suns' depth in the point-guard position is an issue, with Cam Payne coming in next to a 37-year old Chris Paul. Bringing Mitchell to the Suns will not only consolidate the point-guard position, but establish a bona fide big three.

Ayton is already rumored to be involved in a sign-and-trade with the Pacers, but the same could happen with the Jazz.

Bobby Marks put Ayton's annual salary at $31 million, which is sufficeint for a one-for-one trade with draft-picks.

LA Lakers

Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

If the Jazz are looking to upend their entire core and start a complete rebuild, creating cap space is crucial. The Jazz have already acquired expiring veteran contracts and picks in exchange for Gobert.

The same can take place with the LA Lakers. Westbrook's $47 million contract will see him become an unrestricted free-agent next year. However, how the salary matching would take place in such a situation is contentious.

It would once again call for a three- or four-team scenario. The Lakers have also been stingy with trading their draft-picks, something that the Jazz would likely want.

Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets

The Nets aren't exactly longshot contenders, but a lot of things need to go their way for this to happen.

Multiple teams need to be involved and need to be on the same page. A plethora of conflicting situations could surface. Mitchell and Ben Simmons cannot be on the same roster, and the Jazz would likely not want any part of Durant's contract.

Bobby Marks has already proposed a four-team trade for such a scenario.

