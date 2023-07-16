New York Knicks: Michael Jordan-Patrick Ewing superstar duo is “certainly an interesting thought”

Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing on the New York Knicks would've been insane. The two Dream Teamers supposedly almost joined forces during the 1996 offseason.

The Knicks, who possessed a bunch of cap space, allegedly made Jordan a one-year $25 million offer and gave the Chicago Bulls 24 hours to match. Chicago ultimately responded by signing Jordan to a $30 million deal for the 1996-97 season, leaving New York sports fans wondering "What if?"

If Jordan had signed with the Knicks, Sportscasting's Luke Norris said the MJ-Ewing duo would've been interesting and Ewing just might've won a championship ring:

"But Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing together on the New York Knicks is certainly an interesting thought, isn’t it? Ewing could never get past Jordan in the playoffs, losing five straight series to him."

"He won’t even watch The Last Dance because of what No. 23 did to him. Perhaps he could have gotten that elusive ring with Jordan by his side."

Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to their fourth NBA championship in 1996. After rejecting the Knicks and re-signing with the Bulls that summer, he powered Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and the rest of the gang to titles in both 1997 and 1998 before his second retirement.

Losing out on MJ, the Knicks used their cap space to sign free agents Allan Houston, Chris Childs and Buck Williams during the 1996 offseason. They reached the 1999 NBA Finals but fell to the San Antonio Spurs.

What if Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing had teamed up on the New York Knicks?

Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing have been linked since their college days in the 1980s.

The two Hall of Famers squared off in the 1982 NCAA championship game. Jordan hit the game-winning shot as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat the Ewing-led Georgetown Hoyas 63-62.

Jordan and Ewing were teammates during both the 1984 and 1992 Summer Olympics. They also played major roles in the heated Bulls vs. Knicks rivalry of the 1990s.

If they had joined forces on the New York Knicks, it's very likely that the team would've won at least one NBA championship. Jordan, Ewing, Charles Oakley and John Starks definitely would've made the Knicks a dangerous team.

It also would've been fun to see Jordan and Starks on the same team. Every hoops fan knows about Starks' dunk on Jordan and Horace Grant during the 1993 playoffs.

We'll never know what would've happened if Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing were Knicks on the same team. It is a very interesting thought, though.

