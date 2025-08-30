New York Knicks Mount Rushmore: Does Jalen Brunson have a spot over Carmelo Anthony? Exploring other candidates

The New York Knicks were established in 1946. As one of the founding members of the BAA, which later became the NBA, the Knicks have a storied and rich history, including two championships and decades worth of legendary moments at their iconic arena, Madison Square Garden.

Being in one of the league’s biggest markets, the Knicks have seen their fair share of superstars pass through the team. Names like Patrick Ewing, Willis Reed, Walt Frazier and Carmelo Anthony have been a few of the team’s best players, defining different eras for the franchise.

Even though the Knicks haven’t won a championship since 1973, many players have left their mark at Madison Square Garden. Two players who have brought the franchise to prominence in the modern era are Carmelo Anthony and Jalen Brunson.

When talking about the greatest Knicks ever, fans are often torn between Anthony and Brunson, as a fair argument can be made for both stars. While Anthony spent more time and enjoyed more individual success in New York, Brunson eclipsed his postseason success with the team after just two seasons, leading it to the Eastern Conference finals.

With so much quality in the franchise’s history, ranking the Knicks’ all-time greats isn’t easy. Let’s take a look at the four greatest players in the New York Knicks’ history.

New York Knicks Mount Rushmore: Who are the greatest Knicks ever?

#4 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony arrived in New York after being traded by the Denver Nuggets in 2011. Anthony enjoyed some of the best years of his career with the Knicks, making seven out of his 10 All-Star appearances in New York.

Having a player of his quality went a long way toward revitalizing the franchise. He led the team to 54 wins during the 2012-13 season and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals. Anthony is also second on New York’s all-time scoring list, trailing Patrick Ewing.

#3 Walt Frazier

Apart from being one of the best defenders of his era, Walt Frazier was also a cultural icon for the Knicks and enjoyed a decorated career, winning two championships in New York as a seven-time All-Star, who also made six All-Defensive First Teams. He was recognized as one of the leaders of the Knicks' championship-winning teams, especially for the title win in 1973.

Frazier also delivered one of the most important performances in franchise history, recording 36 points, 19 assists and seven rebounds in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals. His performance saw the Knicks claim their first championship, earning him the second spot on our list.

#2 Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing was the face of the New York Knicks throughout the 80s and the 90s, spending 15 seasons of his 17-season career in New York. He left as the franchise leader in points, rebounds and blocks after leading the team to two NBA Finals appearances in 1994 and 1999.

While Ewing never managed to capture a title for the franchise, his impact and importance in revitalizing the team and carrying it through two eras deserve more recognition. Ewing made 11 All-Star teams while playing in New York.

#1 Willis Reed

Willis Reed was the heart of the New York Knicks' championship rosters in 1970 and 1973. He played a key part in the franchise's title wins, winning Finals MVP in both series. Reed was also named MVP after the 1970 season and gave one of the most iconic moments in the Knicks’ history.

During the finals, Reed took the floor during Game 7, despite fighting an injury. He hobbled onto the floor and hit his first two shots, inspiring the team to go on and win the championship. The Knicks’ championship banners wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for Reed, and for that, he is widely considered the franchise’s best player ever.

Jalen Brunson came close to cracking this list, despite spending only three seasons with the Knicks. He carried them to the Eastern Conference finals in 2025 and at the pace he’s going, will take them beyond before his story in New York is done. For now, Brunson has more to accomplish before he can overtake Anthony for the fourth spot.

