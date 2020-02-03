New York Knicks Rumors: Knicks interested in OKC's Dennis Schroder, Marcus Morris set to stay and more

Marcus Morris has been strongly linked with a move away from the Knicks

After infamously missing out on deals for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last summer, the New York Knicks signed a number of veteran players to questionable deals. In the aftermath, team officials were quick to argue that their offseason wasn't a failure, and then head coach David Fizdale expressed his belief that New York could compete. Nevertheless, Fizdale was fired in early December following a 4-18 start to the campaign, and the Knicks currently sit 13th in the East with a 14-36 record.

Evidently, the Knicks are still a long way off from competing, and it is believed that the front office is looking to make changes to the roster ahead of the trade deadline. So, with the potential for several incomings and outgoings over the next four days, here are all the latest Knicks rumors you need to know.

#1 Knicks showing interest in OKC's Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder has made a huge impact from the OKC bench

Dennis Schroder joined the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2018 as part of the trade that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks. During his 18 months with the Thunder, Schroder has established himself as the best backup guard in the NBA, and the 26-year-old is currently enjoying a career-year.

Despite testing several different players at point guard, the Knicks remain on the search for a long-term fix, and the New York Daily News is reporting they are considering a move for the German star:

One thing to keep in mind: the Knicks are looking for a point guard and, according to a source, are high on OKC’s Dennis Schroder.

Schroder has appeared 49 times (1 start) for the Thunder so far this season, averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest. He is also shooting a career-high 47.2 percent from the field and has connected with 38.8 percent of his three-point attempts.

#2 Marcus Morris is set to stay past the trade deadline

Forward Marcus Morris has been the New York Knicks' standout performer of the season so far

Since signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Knicks last summer, Marcus Morris has proved to be one of the best signings of the season. With Morris' value at an all-time high, it has been reported that the Knicks could cash in on the 30-year-old ahead of the trade deadline, although Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report says that the franchise plans on keeping the veteran:

While Morris is on an expiring one-year, $15 million deal, a league source says the Knicks are confident they can re-sign him and, already laden with draft picks and young players, consider the 30-year-old veteran more valuable than anything they could acquire at the trade deadline.

Morris has appeared 42 times for the Knicks, averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 32.2 minutes per contest. The former Celtics man is also shooting a career-high 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

#3 Dennis Smith Jr. wants to be traded

Dennis Smith Jr. has struggled for minutes for much of the season

Dennis Smith Jr. received a rare start against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, although the 23-year-old has struggled for minutes for much of the season. Due to his lack of playing time, recent reports have linked Smith with a trade - and Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News is reporting that the former Dallas Mavericks man is eager to exit the Knicks:

Even without a Morris deal, the Knicks could still be active before the trade deadline. Dennis Smith Jr. is hopeful for a relocation, according to a source, and it was believed the Timberwolves were the prime suitors before they traded Jeff Teague.

Smith Jr. was traded to New York ahead of the 2019 trade deadline as part of the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks. Over the final months of the 2018-19 season, Smith Jr. played 21 times, averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 assists. However, the North Carolina native has been restricted to 25 appearances this season, averaging 5.2 points and 2.8 assists in just 15.9 minutes per contest.