New York Knicks Rumors: Knicks monitoring Karl-Anthony Towns, update on Marcus Morris' future and more

Published Jan 18, 2020

The New York Knicks are believed to be monitoring Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks endured a woeful 2019 offseason - and despite the front office's adamance that the team would compete for a playoff spot this season - the Knicks have been predictably bad. With half of the season now in the books, the Knicks possess an 11-31 record - and only the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks have managed fewer wins.

With the team set to miss out on the postseason for the seventh consecutive year, major changes in personal are expected over the next six months as New York attempts to return to relevance. So, with trades likely, here we will take a look at all the latest Knicks rumors you need to know ahead of the trade deadline.

#1 Knicks monitoring Karl-Anthony Towns but a deal is unlikely

Karl-Anthony Towns remains vital to Minnesota Timberwolves' future plans

The New York front office has previously outlined its plan to sign a superstar, and the team was hoping to add Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last summer. The All-Star duo eventually snubbed the Knicks in favor of signing for the Brooklyn Nets, although Marc Berman of the New York Post is reporting that Karl-Anthony Towns is the latest superstar that the team is monitoring:

As much as the Knicks are monitoring Minnesota’s injured big man, Karl-Anthony Towns of New Jersey, he probably won’t fall into the their laps anytime soon.

Towns has established himself as an All-Star over the last two seasons, and at 24, the center appears on course to develop into one of the NBA's best players. However, the Timberwolves have repeatedly stated their intent to build around the New Jersey native, and Towns signed a five-year, $190 million super-maximum extension with Minnesota back in September 2018.

