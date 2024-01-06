New York Knicks starting lineup and depth charts for Jan. 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks will take on the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Jan. 6. The Knicks will try to build on a three-game winning streak that has seen them dispatch the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves. With the team building momentum after the OG Anunoby trade, the stakes are high.

Sitting tied with the Knicks (20-15) in the Eastern Conference standings are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, and Miami Heat. With the four-way tie seeing the teams occupy the fifth through eighth spots in the standings, the Knicks will be eager to break the tie.

The Washington Wizards (6-28) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Most recently, the Wizards dropped back-to-back games to the Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks, putting them in 14th place in the East.

Ahead of the game, let's look at the Knicks' injuries, starting lineup, and depth chart.

New York Knicks injuries - Jan. 6

While the Knicks will be looking to build on the newfound momentum provided by the OG Anunoby trade, the team will still be without Mitchell Robinson. The big man suffered an ankle injury late in December that is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Although the team has yet to submit their daily injury report to the league, which is relayed to fans via NBA.com, it appears that Robinson will be the only injury.

New York Knicks starting lineup & depth chart - Jan. 6

While the New York Knicks won't be entering Saturday's game with a number of injuries to their roster, the team did undergo a bit of an overhaul. With the RJ Barrett & Immanuel Quickley trade, coach Tom Thibodeau's lineups have changed considerably.

Check out the team's projected starting lineup and depth chart below.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Malachi Flynn Ryan Arcidiacono SG Donte DiVincenzo Quentin Grimes Evan Fournier SF OG Anunoby Josh Hart PF Julius Randle Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin C Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims Taj Gibson

The game is set to take place at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) and will air on Monumental Sports Network, MSG Network, and NBA League Pass.

Heading into the game, the New York Knicks sit as pretty sizable betting favorites on major US Sportsbooks, given their record and placement in the standings. According to BetMGM, the Knicks sit as -400 favorites to win compared to the Washington Wizards' +310 underdog status on sportsbooks.

To simplify these numbers, with the Knicks being heavy favorites, it would take a $400 bet to win $100. On the flip side, with the Washington Wizards being heavy underdogs, a $100 bet would win $310 if the team manages to secure a victory.