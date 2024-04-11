New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for April 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics round off their season series at TD Garden on Thursday. The Knicks are yet to claim a win against their conference finals, losing all four previous matchups. They will be keen to flip the script with the playoffs fast approaching. A win on the road against the league's best could provide significant momentum for the shorthanded East contenders.

Meanwhile, the Celtics don't have much to lose, but that is unlikely to limit them from continuing their rhythm and building their confidence ahead of a championship or bust postseason. They have been clinical throughout the year, so it won't mean much if they don't use Thursday's game to keep their momentum going.

The Knicks enter this game behind three wins in four outings. Julius Randle remains out, but the rest of the roster is healthy, giving them a decent chance to cause an upset against the Celtics for the first time. New York has to maintain its spot in the standings and keep hold of the third seed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That will help the Knicks avoid the No. 1 seeded Celtics in the second round, improving their chances of a conference finals berth.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Apr. 11

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks only have Julius Randle on the injury report. He's out for the season after undergoing surgery to recover from his shoulder dislocation.

Player Status Injury Julius Randle Out Shoulder surgery

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics have 10 names on their injury list for Thursday's contest. Jayson Tatum (knee), Jaylen Brown (hand), Jrue Holiday (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), Al Horford (toe) and Xavier Tillman (knee) are all questionable.

JD Davison, Neemias Queta, Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson are the other players on the injury report. However, they aren't injured. The quartet will be on G League duties.

Player Status Injury Jaylen Brown Questionable Hand JD Davison Out G League Jrue Holiday Questionable Knee Al Horford Questionable Toe Drew Peterson Out G League Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Hamstring Neemias Queta Out G League Jayson Tatum Questionable Knee Xavier Tillman Questionable Knee Jordan Walsh Out G League

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics last game status and box scores

The New York Knicks lost 116-102 to the Boston Celtics when the teams last met on Feb. 24 at MSG. Jalen Brunson dropped 34 points and nine assists on 12 of 25 shooting. However, only Josh Hart provided some resistance apart from Brunson in that contest with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 6 of 10 shooting. The Knicks sorely missed the services of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby in that matchup.

Meanwhile, the Celtics won behind a team effort led by Jaylen Brown's 30-point, eight-rebound night. The rest of the starters also bagged 10+ points each. The Celtics shot 56.8% compared to the Knicks' 45.1%.