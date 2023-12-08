New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 8, 2023

After falling out in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will face off on Friday. Although both teams have been booted from the competition, there’s still much to play for. The Celtics and the Knicks will continue working on their regular-season standing. Friday night’s game is the third matchup between the two teams.

New York’s three-game swimming streak was sensationally snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks played well in the first half but were run off the court in the following 24 minutes. They gave up 146 points, the most this season, despite having a much-ballyhooed defense.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics, meanwhile, are still smarting from the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston was the favorite and looked ready to win on the road but was trumped by Tyrese Haliburton’s electric performance. A win by the Celtics will improve their Eastern Conference-best record to 16-5.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: New York Knicks (12-8) vs. Boston Celtics (15-5)

Date and Time: December 8, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

The Knicks defense failed them big time against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tom Thibodeau must have surely made them watch the film of that horrific breakdown against the Bucks. They will be hoping that they will be able to adjust and prevent the same kind of letdown on the road against Boston.

Expand Tweet

The Celtics rued plenty of missed opportunities in their loss to the Indiana Pacers. But, they should move on quickly from the loss as the Knicks will be going after them. The potential return of Kristaps Porzingis could make Boston even more dangerous at home. Porzingis has been upgraded to probable after missing the Celtics’ last few games due to a left calf strain.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted starting lineups

New York’s first five is healthy so they should be on the court for tip-off. Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes are ready to open the game for the Knicks.

Expand Tweet

Joe Mazzulla could counter with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. If Porzingis is cleared to play, he takes his usual starting center role. If not, Al Horford will resume his spot in the lineup.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Julius Randle is averaging 21.5 points, which is second-best with the Knicks. The over/under points prop for him is 20.5. Bettors get -113 for both over and under. Randle has hit at least 20 points in nine out of his last 10 games including a 41-point explosion in the loss to the Bucks. “Don Julio” is in the best stretch of the season and could tally more than 20 points on Friday.

Jayson Tatum leads the Boston Celtics in scoring with 27.6 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 27.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -115 for under. Tatum has hit over 27 points in four out of his last 10 games.

Boston’s All-NBA forward loves playing against the Knicks, averaging 34.5 points in two games versus New York. That trend might continue even if Kristaps Porzingis returns.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The moneyline for the New York Knicks is +220 while it’s -270 for the Celtics. New York is a -7.0 underdog on the road against the Eastern Conference powerhouse team.

Boston’s two wins against New York had been mostly close before the Celtics outlasted them. The trend could continue on Friday as Jayson Tatum’s team could defend their home court but allow the visiting Knicks to cover the spread.