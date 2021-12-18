New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - December 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks travel to TD Garden for another matchup against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. New York made their season debut with a big win over Boston via two overtimes that was easily the most thrilling game during the NBA’s opening week.

The New York Knicks’ fast start has since given way to a dismal if not shaky display. They have won only twice in their last nine games and are struggling to cope up with players missing games due to virus protocols. New York is hoping to sustain their defensive focus against a team that is playing much better than they did in their first encounter.

The Boston Celtics are not spared from the virus bug either. They also had five players who went under the league’s health and safety protocols heading into their game against the Golden State Warriors. Despite being short-handed, they were in the thick of the fight before losing to Steph Curry and company.

Coach Ime Udoka’s team is also experiencing bumps of late but has been buoyed by the return of All-Star guard Jaylen Brown from injury. The Boston Celtics are slightly healthier than the New York Knicks at this stage, which could lead them to a revenge victory.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are dealing with a virus outbreak heading into the rematch against the Boston Celtics. [Photo: amNewYork]

The New York Knicks are playing without R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Kevin Knox, who have all tested positive for COVID-19. Adding more woes to head coach Tom Thibodeau is Derrick Rose’s possible absence against the Boston Celtics. The former MVP played only 12 minutes due to a sore right ankle.

Injuries are not exactly the reason for the New York Knicks’ struggles. Even when healthy, they have looked lackadaisical on both ends of the floor. Their defensive rating in the last ten games is the worst in the NBA by a wide margin. New York will have to show some grit on defense if they want to win amidst all the injuries.

Quentin Grimes had his breakout game of the season before the mandatory virus protocols. Against the Houston Rockets, it was rookie Miles McBride’s turn to show what he can do with more minutes and responsibility. The New York Knicks could be uncovering gems in the middle of a virus-induced adversity.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle continues to be the New York Knicks' best player, especially in the team’s current status. He had another all-round game with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. That he leads the Knicks in assists is quite telling for Tom Thibodeau’s offense.

The All-Star forward has been the de facto point guard for the New York Knicks. Kemba Walker has been removed from the rotation while Alec Burks, who has been starting in his place, is not a typical point guard. Randle keeps the offense flowing for most of the time and still draws double-teams in the post.

However, he has to exert more effort on defense. His body language on the defensive end has not been great and it has seemingly influenced the rest of the team.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Immanuel Quickley | G - Alec Burks | F - Evan Fournier | F - Julius Randle | C - Nerlens Noel

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics are the slightly healthier side before the rematch against the New York Knicks. [Photo: MassLive.com]

Ime Udoka shook things up with the announced absences of some players due to the Covid-19 virus. The most significant change in the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors was the insertion of Romeo Langford into the starting unit. Langford didn’t grab a rare opportunity to show his wares while playing with the first unit.

The Boston Celtics could go back to Josh Richardson in the shooting guard role for his improved play in the last few games. Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard could also see more minutes following the virus outbreak.

Boston battled back from huge deficits against the Warriors and was probably a critical play or two from turning the momentum of the game into their favor. Jaylen Brown has looked good since returning from a nagging hamstring injury. The Boston Celtics remain a tough out in the East as long as they have Brown and the All-Star play of Jayson Tatum.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been carrying the team, with Brown going in and out of the Boston Celtics lineup for most of the season. The Boston Celtics’ best player has been criticized for so many things this season, but has done nothing but show how good he is. Critics of the two-time All-Star consistently forget that as good as Tatum has been, he is only 23-years-old and is not even close to peak form.

The former Duke superstar leads the league in fourth-quarter points. He is also averaging a career-high in rebounds and both free-throw shots made and attempted. Despite all the criticism, he is averaging just a hair short of his career-high in points.

The Boston Celtics have one of the most talented and driven players at such a young age in Jayson Tatum.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Josh Richardson | F -Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | C - Robert Williams

Knicks vs Celtics Match Prediction

The classic opener between the two teams felt like centuries ago. Between the two perennial Eastern Conference rivals, it seems like the Boston Celtics have improved better. They are also crucially healthier than the New York Knicks.

The Boston Celtics should be raring to avenge that opening-day loss and should catch the New York Knicks at their most vulnerable. Boston could level the season series to 1-1 after this game.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Knicks game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports Boston and MSG Networks.

