New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - January 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will conclude their entertaining season series on Saturday at TD Garden. New York stormed to a huge comeback win over Boston at Madison Square Garden just a few days ago, and will look to win this series.

Evan Fournier turned in another spectacular performance with a career-best 41 points against his former team. He made 15 of 25 shots, and was a jaw-dropping ten for 14 from the three-point distance. RJ Barrett made the game-winning bank shot over Jayson Tatum to tow the New York Knicks to a wild win.

The Boston Celtics will rue another big loss after leading by 24 points in the second quarter. They looked to be in cruise control until the Knicks fought back. Head coach Ime Udoka blasted his team in a post-game conference for lacking in leadership and not playing as a team.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Ime Udoka: "Repetitive result... we need some leadership. Somebody that can calm us down and not get rattled when everything starts to go a little south" Ime Udoka: "Repetitive result... we need some leadership. Somebody that can calm us down and not get rattled when everything starts to go a little south" https://t.co/NL8b2t8j7S

The last time the Boston Celtics were in such a similar situation was back in November when they suffered a humiliating loss to the Chicago Bulls. They appear to have turned their season around after that big defeat, but are still in the same predicament three months into the season.

Dramatic changes could come as the trade deadline approaches if the Celtics continue their up-and-down campaign.

The New York Knicks have played some of their most resilient and inspired basketball against their historic rival. Instead of giving up, they slowly inched their way back into the game. The MSG crowd sensed a fightback, and the boos that rained early on turned into encouraging cheers and loud bashing of the wilting Boston Celtics.

Evan Fournier played like one of the NBA legends once again against the team that refused to re-sign him. If not for his huge and consistent plays, the New York Knicks could have easily been broken midway through the game.

Julius Randle also made a significant impact after giving the MSG crowd a thumbs down. If he plays with the same intensity and moxie, he should get his customary applause in front of a fiercely loyal New York Knicks crowd.

Unless someone else can transform into Michael Jordan every time they play the Boston Celtics, Evan Fournier has to be the key man for the New York Knicks.

He has played out of his mind in three games against the Cs this season. The French international has averaged 35 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in these three games.

The 29-year-old journeyman is also shooting lights out for the New York Knicks in their series against the Boston Celtics. He is hitting 55.4% from the field and a mind-boggling 54.1% from beyond the arc.

By now, Ime Udoka should be worried about how he can put the clamps on a seemingly ordinary player who becomes unstoppable against them.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Alec Burks | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

The Boston Celtics have lost four games with at least a 19-point lead this season. In the game against the Knicks, the Celtics played fluid and team basketball early in the game. Once the shots did not fall in, the Knicks started to crumble apart. The seeming lack of backbone against adversity prompted head coach Ime Udoka to question his team’s tenacity, grit and leadership when things got difficult.

By this time, alarm bells could be blasting through the entire Celtics organization. They were as healthy as any team in the league during the game. They had Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams on the night. Despite all the talent on the roster, they discombobulated.

Tatum and Williams had big games, and were consistent at both ends of the floor. It’s interesting to see if they can lead a bounce-back game on their home floor.

The Boston Celtics’ best player - Jayson Tatum - had another superb performance. He filled up the stat sheet with 36 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Those assists were huge as the Knicks were determined to clamp down on him.

The 23-year old All-Star made all the right plays all night, and almost won the game for his team.

Tatum scored a long step-back jumper to tie the game before Barrett’s endgame heroics. A few days after exiting the league's health and safety protocols, he’s back to his old self.

It’s not clear if Udoka was calling him out for his leadership, as he played extremely well, yet the coach bemoaned the lack of a calming presence. Celtic Nation and the Knicks defense will have all the spotlight on him on Saturday.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams.

Four, seven and three points have been the winning margins in the Boston Celtics versus New York Knicks season series this season. The first game was a double-overtime thriller, while the last game was a last-second three-point buzzer-beater.

If the Celtics are not raring to bounce back after the defeat to the New York Knicks, there must be something really wrong with the team. That defeat was as disturbing and excruciating as any loss could be.

It’s going to be another cardiac closing battle, but the Boston Celtics could even the series at home against the New York Knicks.

