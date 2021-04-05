New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are set to host the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Monday night.

This is the third time that the two crosstown rivals will meet this season. Having lost the previous two matchups, the Knicks will look to avoid a regular-season sweep against an injured-ravaged Nets team.

James Harden's absence cost the Brooklyn Nets dearly as they fell 115-107 to the Chicago Bulls in their last outing. They are now 34-16 this season and are prime favorites to win the NBA title.

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are finally set to end their playoff drought this year.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report

New York Knicks

Julius Randle restrained by teammates after an alleged wrong call against the Brooklyn Nets

The New York Knicks boast an entirely healthy starting lineup. Veteran Derrick Rose is healthier than ever and has been amazing off the bench. He is averaging 11.5 points and 4.1 assists per game in 24.5 minutes of playing time.

The only player who remains on the injury report is center Mitchell Robinson, who is sidelined for the foreseeable future. Marc Stein of The New York Times reported that the 23-year-old recently underwent surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson had surgery today to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 29, 2021

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have had a string of injuries in the last few weeks. Star guard and MVP candidate James Harden suffered hamstring tightness and missed their last outing. Although the 31-year-old barely misses games, there is no update on his injury status for Monday night's game.

Kevin Durant continues to heal from his hamstring injury, and coach Steve Nash says he is close to returning.

#Nets Injury Alert 🚨

-James Harden, Kevin Durant, Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson are questionable. Will update. — Fantasy Pipeline DFS 🏀 (@FP_NBA) April 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Tyler Johnson was escorted to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls after an apparent leg injury and is questionable for Monday's game.

Landry Shamet is still listed under day-to-day, while Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks enter this matchup with a healthy roster. Elfrid Payton has been performing well as the team's point guard, and Reggie Bullock is expected to join him in the backcourt.

First-time All-Star Julius Randle will be the starting power forward as usual. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett is excelling as the small forward in the team.

Nerlens Noel will likely retain his role as the center.

Alec Burks has been on fire for the Knicks off the bench. He is averaging the third-highest points on the team and is averaging more minutes than some of the starters.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets during a timeout

With an unsuccessful starting lineup against the Chicago Bulls, coach Steve Nash is expected to shake things up this time around. He apparently wasn't happy with the rotation against the Bulls and will try out a new lineup on Monday, with Harden and KD still absent.

Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris will reprise their old roles as point guard and shooting guard, respectively. Bruce Brown will start as the small forward, while Blake Griffin will return to the starting lineup as the power forward.

LaMarcus Aldridge started as the center, but that is expected to change on Monday as we expect DeAndre Jordan to return to the position.

Blake Griffin could be a small-ball center, with Jeff Green entering the starting 5 as well.

#Nets fall to new-look Bulls and lose Tyler Johnson to leg injury. Steve Nash was not happy with big lineup starting LaMarcus Aldridge & Blake Griffin. Probably will adjust v Knicks Monday night at home. https://t.co/J1r2b3OlEs via @Newsday — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) April 5, 2021

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Blake Griffin | Center - DeAndre Jordan

