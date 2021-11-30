New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Inter-city rivals the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will meet for the first time on Tuesday at Barclays Center. New York is coming off a big win against the Atlanta Hawks despite missing Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose. They’ll look to get their first back-to-back wins since last month.

The Brooklyn Nets are 12-3 in their last 15 games but have lost to elite teams like the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Brooklyn’s roster changes could offer yet another roadblock to their chemistry and rhythm.

Shooting guard Joe Harris will miss at least four weeks of recovery from ankle surgery while Blake Griffin is completely removed from the rotation. The Brooklyn Nets will once again feature the aging veteran and former All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge in the center slot to replace Griffin.

Kevin Durant will carry the fight for the Brooklyn Nets who are also hoping for enough support, particularly from James Harden.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks have some very significant names on their injury report. RJ Barrett (illness), Taj Gibson (groin), Nerlens Noel (knee) and Derrick Rose (ankle) have all been listed as questionable. Luka Samanic will not travel with the team as he is assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Barrett, RJ Questionable Injury/Illness - Illness; Non CoVid Gibson, Taj Questionable Injury/Illness - Groin; sore McBride, Miles Available G League - On Assignment Noel, Nerlens Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; sore Rose, Derrick Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; sprained Samanic, Luka Out G League - Two-Way

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets will be without two of their starters in the game against the New York Knicks. Shooting guard Joe Harris (ankle) and All-Star Kyrie Irving (ineligible) will not suit up for the team. Nic Claxton continues to be sidelined with a non-Covid illness while David Duke Jr has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Player: Status: Reason: Claxton, Nic Out Injury/Illness - N/a; Illness (non-Covid) Duke Jr., David Out Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Flexor Tendinopathy Harris, Joe Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Surgery Irving, Kyrie Out Ineligible To Play

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets:

Predicted Lineup

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have not won two consecutive games since late October this season. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Tom Thibodeau just made one of the biggest moves this season for the Knicks. He has removed Bronx-native Kemba Walker from the rotation. Taking his place at point guard will be Alec Burks, who played very well in the upset over the Atlanta Hawks.

The rest of the starting five will have Evan Fournier resuming his shooting guard role. Julius Randle should still be the power forward while Mitchell Robinson remains as the center of the New York Knicks. If RJ Barrett is not cleared to play, Quentin Grimes could take his spot at small forward.

Brooklyn Nets

With injuries to Harris and Bruce Brown, the Nets have adapted to a new starting five in the past couple of games. James Harden and Patty Mills will now make up the backcourt.

Kevin Durant will pair up with Deandre Bembry for the forward slots while LaMarcus Aldridge has been inserted as the starting center.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets:

Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - Quentin Grimes | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Deandre Bembry | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - LaMarcus Aldridge

