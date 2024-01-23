New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and betting tips | January 23, 2024

The New York Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This will be the second game of their season series, with the Knicks winning the first game 121-102 on Dec. 20. The game will be nationally televised on the TNT Network.

The Knicks (26-17) are fifth in the East and have won their last three games. In their last game, a 126-100 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at home, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle combined for 56 points, 21 rebounds and 19 assists.

The Nets (17-25), meanwhile, are 11th in the East. They dropped their previous game 125-114 against the LA Clippers on the road on Sunday. The Nets squandered an 11-point lead with 5:33 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Clippers went on a 22-0 run to end the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets predictions, previews and betting tips

Spread: Knicks (-4.5) vs Nets (+4.5)

Moneyline: Knicks (-184) vs Nets (+160)

Total (O/U): Knicks (O 223) vs Nets (U 223.5)

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Knicks are 9-2 since the trade acquiring OG Anunoby, with seven of the wins coming by double digits. The Knicks have allowed opponents only 110 points 10 times and 100 five times.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks boast a 15.1 net rating, including a 119.5 offensive rating and 104.5 defensive rating.

The Nets' 15th loss in the last 19 games since Dec. 13 was caused by their collapse on Saturday. It was their ninth straight loss where they conceded at least 120 points.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson will start at PG, Donte DiVincenzo at SG, OG Anunoby at SF, Julius Randle at PF and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

For the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie will start at PG, Mikal Bridges at SG, Cam Johnson at SF, Dorian Finney-Smith at PF and Nic Claxton at center.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Jalen Brunson averages 26.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc.

His point prop is set at over/under 28.5, and he's expected to cross or match it. His assist prop is set at over/under 7.5, which he's favored to cross or reach.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 13.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets predictions

The Knicks are heavily favored to win by sportsbooks and betting lines, despite being on the road. They are on a three-game win streak.

The Nets, meanwhile, have struggled to defend, with a subpar defensive rating of 120.8 in their last 20 games. Nevertheless, a competitive matchup is anticipated between the two intracity teams.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!