New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets : Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will look to host the New York Knicks at Spectrum Center for a regular-season game on November 12th.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a 118-108 win against the Memphis Grizzlies to improve to a 6-7 record. The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are coming off a 100-112 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks have suffered a number of issues with injuries on their roster, especially in their big-man rotation in the past. With Mitchell Robinson returning from injury this season, the Knicks will have healthy pieces to fill the center position.

However, the only absence from the side due to injury will be Nerlens Noel. Noel has been deemed questionable for the game due to a knee injury.

Although Robinson was considered questionable ahead of the Bucks game due to a hip injury, he should be available against the Charlotte Hornets.

Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (strained left hip flexor) are questionable for tomorrow's game against Milwaukee. Mitchell Robinson is available. Nerlens Noel is out tonight.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Nerlens Noel Questionable Knee

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets will only have one addition to their injury report ahead of the game against the New York Knicks.

PJ Washington is expected to miss the game due to a left elbow injury sustained early in the month of November. He is expected to be out until mid-November.

The absence of PJ Washington does create some issues for the Hornets in their big-man rotation. But Mason Plumlee has been a good piece filling in at the center spot.

Player Name: Status: Reason: PJ Washington Out Elbow

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Derrick Rose brings the ball up for the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks lineup won't feature a lot of changes due to injury. With the return of Mitchell Robinson earlier in October, the big-man has entered the starting rotation to replace Taj Gibson.

However, with players such as Julius Randle leading the side, the Knicks are still a playoff contending side.

Traditionally, the teams under Tom Thibodeau have played eight to nine-man rotations. Thibodea has shown some flexibility in the minute management of his point guard rotations.

With Kemba Walker starting at point, the New York Knicks point guard depth features players such as Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley coming off the bench.

DERRICK ROSE IN HIS BAG. 19 OFF THE BENCH NOW.

Supporting Walker and ensuring his health along with Rose's will be key for the Knicks as they plan to make a run in the playoffs.

Additionally, the development of pieces such as Obi Toppin has also allowed the Knicks to use him as a scoring option on lobs and as a perimeter shooting option.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets in action vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets have been an inconsistent team. Although they had a great start to the season, the Hornets have been a little out of sorts over the course of their last few games.

The Charlotte Hornets won their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, ending a five-game losing streak in the process. The key scorer for the Hornets in the game was Kelly Oubre Jr., who recorded 37 points.

Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward continue to be reliable veterans for the side. Hayward has been one of the most consistent performers for the Hornets earlier in the season, while Rozier can take on the scoring load at any point in time.

Led by LaMelo Ball, who is emerging as a superstar for the Charlotte Hornets, the side is also enjoying the emergence of Miles Bridges.

MILES BRIDGES DUNKS IT AND THE ANNOUNCER LOSES IT

Bridges looks like an impressive candidate for the Most Improved Player Award. The duo have been the face of a number of Charlotte's highlight plays.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5's

New York Knicks

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee

