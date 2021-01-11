New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - January 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets in an game between two evenly-matched sides on Monday night. Both teams have a 5-5 record in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Charlotte Hornets have won their last three games, while the New York Knicks have only managed to score 89 points in both of their last two matches.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets, 2020-21 NBA season

Date and Time: Monday, January 11th, 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 12th, 5.30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Arena, Charlotte

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have exceeded expectations in the first couple of weeks of the new NBA season. However, their offense has stagnated in the last couple of games and they have failed to breach the 100-point mark.

The Knicks' wins have included impressive performances against teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Utah Jazz. Alec Burks was a standout player in the first three games before he was sidelined due to injuries and his absence has taken a toll on the Knicks' displays.

“We got into it together, we have to get out of it together.” — Coach Thibodeau.



Let’s keep digging. pic.twitter.com/Dv1St4Ddo7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, RJ Barrett and Elfrid Payton are averaging a respectable 16.5 and 14.5 points. Austin Rivers also made heaadlines a few days ago when he drained 14 points late in the fourth quarter to propel the New York Knicks to a win over the Utah Jazz.

Key player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle

Julius Randle is the key offensive player for the New York Knicks at the moment. He is putting up some of the best numbers of his career, and is averaging 23.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

Randle is leading the New York Knicks in all major offensive categories and is also averaging 37.7 minutes this season. If he can keep performing at this level, Julius Randle may even make the first All-Star team of his career.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Julius Randle, F Reggie Bullock, C Mitchell Robinson

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets raised eyebrows in the offseason when they handed a massive contract to Gordon Hayward.

The former Boston Celtics man has been repaying their faith in him and is averaging 21 points a game, while leading the Hornets in scoring and minutes played with 34.4 per game.

Terry Rozier has been scoring well too, and Biyombo has done an excellent job as a center who can spaces the floor. However, Devonte' Graham's poor shooting form is a cause of concern, something he would look to improve on in the coming games.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

With the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball. After a slow start in the first few games, much like his older brother Lonzo, Melo has had a massive impact in the last two games.

Against the New Orleans Pelicans, he finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, while narrowly missing out on a triple-double.

He did create history in the last game against the Hawks, though, putting up 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Terry Rozier, G Devonte Graham, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo

Knicks vs. Hornets match prediction.

The Charlotte Hornets remain favorites to win this match and extend their three-game winning streak. It remains unclear whether New York can snap out of their offensive slump.

