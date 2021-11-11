New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks visit Spectrum Center in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

The Knicks are 7-5 through their first 12 games of the season and are coming off a gut-wrenching loss at home. Meanwhile, the Hornets just snapped their losing streak with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Friday, November 12th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 13th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks against the Boston Celtics

The New York Knicks are coming off a heartbreaking loss to reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks rallied back from a 24-point deficit to tie the game at 89 with five minutes left in the fourth period. But the Bucks went on a shooting barrage in the final two minutes and sucked the life out of Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks succeeded in the regular season last year because of their spectacular defense but their offense was always lackluster. However, they have flipped the switch this season. The Knicks are fourth in the league in offensive rating but 26th in defensive rating.

Kemba Walker's addition has boosted the team and Julius Randle is out for his second All-Star selection. Meanwhile, Derrick Rose is showing glimpses of his former All-Star self and RJ Barrett is giving them solid production as well.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Juliuds Randle of the New York Knicks

Julius Randle is showing the league that last season wasn't just a one-and-done year. Randle looks set to continue his stellar performances and will likely earn his second career All-Star selection. He currently leads the New York Knicks in points, assists, rebounds and PER (Player Efficiency Rating) this season, averaging 22.5 points, 11.0 boards and 5.5 dimes.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee of the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center

The Charlotte Hornets have taken their foot off the gas pedal lately. They have fallen in most categories in the league and are now 6-7 through their first 13 games.

The Hornets won five of their first seven games but then went on a five-game losing streak despite having no major injuries to their starters. And they weren't just losing games but were getting blown out. The Hornets lost at Golden State by 22 points and then to Sacramento by 30 points.

However, the franchise did snap their losing streak against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game. Grizzlies' Ja Morant had 32 points, but Kelly Oubre Jr. dropped 37 points off the bench for the Hornets and propelled them to victory.

Miles Bridges has taken a huge offensive leap in his game and it has benefited the Charlotte Hornets well. He is averaging career-high numbers in every category across the board and is a major candidate for the Most Improved Player award. Bridges has averaged 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals on 43/34/78 shooting splits so far this season.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center

LaMelo Ball is on his way to earning his first-ever All-Star selection this season if he keeps up his numbers. From averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists last season, he is now up to 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Ball is the Charlotte Hornets' starting point guard now and has taken up the responsibility of running the team's offense. The 20-year-old is also a social media heart-throb and is making highlight reels everywhere.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

Knicks vs Hornets Match Prediction

The New York Knicks look like favorites to win this game over the Charlotte Hornets. They have a superior and more experienced roster even though the game is on the road. The Knicks are also coming off a heartbreaking loss in a game they should have won so we can expect them to be hungry and aggressive from the jump itself.

The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, are abysmal on defense. They are placed in the bottom of the league in most defensive categories, including points allowed, three-pointers allowed, assists allowed, opponents FG% and 3P%. They simply cannot keep up with the New York Knicks' revamped offense.

Where to watch the Knicks vs Hornets game?

The match-up between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets will be broadcast locally on MSG Network and Bally Sports Southeast - Charlotte (SE-CHA). The game can also be live streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM and ESPN NY 98.7 to listen to the match's live commentary.

