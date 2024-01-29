New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024

The New York Knicks will square off against the Charlotte Hornets for the fourth and final time this season on Monday. New York will be looking to stay unbeaten against Charlotte when they meet again. The Knicks, however, will be without star forward Julius Randle who dislocated his shoulder versus the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The Hornets were badly beaten in three head-to-head matchups against the Knicks. Despite Randle’s absence, breaking through in the series will be tough as Charlotte is also missing some key players. LaMelo Ball is questionable so it will be another long night for the Hornets if their franchise cornerstone isn’t available to play.

The Knicks will have to begin adapting without Randle starting with the Hornets game. It will be interesting to see how Tom Thibodeau will line up his troops after the forward’s injury. He could experiment with small forward OG Anunoby sliding to take over Randle's spot.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets preview, odds and betting tips

The Hornets will host the Knicks at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tip-off for the game starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass. Local networks such as Bally Sports SE-CHA and MSG will air the same.

Moneyline: Knicks (-340) vs. Hornets (+270)

Spread: Knicks (-7.5) vs. Hornets (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks (o223.0 -110) vs. Hornets (u223.0 -110)

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

New York’s starting power forward and center will not be around for Monday’s game versus Charlotte. The Knicks will try to extend their six-game winning streak and dominance in the season series versus the Hornets despite their absences, though. Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and the rest of the roster will have to step up.

The Hornets have been struggling on both ends of the floor. They are only 2-6 since LaMelo Ball returned from a sprained ankle and have lost their last three games. Beating the Knicks, even without Randle and Mitchell, will remain a tough task if they can’t put their acts together.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups

Precious Achiuwa could take Julius Randle’s place in the New York Knicks starting lineup as he is a natural power forward. Isaiah Hartenstein, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo are expected to line up for tip-off.

Tom Thibodeau could also move Anunoby to the power forward slot and insert Josh Hart instead of Achiuwa.

Ish Smith will remain at point guard if LaMelo Ball remains out for the Charlotte Hornets. Brandon Miller, Cody Martin, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards are likely to open the game for the Hornets.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Jalen Brunson’s over/under points prop is 31.5, which is significantly higher than his season average of 26.6 PPG. The shifty guard, however, has been on a roll, averaging 32.4 points in his last five games. Without Julius Randle, he will have a bigger burden to score.

Against Charlotte’s inept defense, he could have another big night and get over his points prop.

LaMelo Ball gets a 24.5 over/under points prop, which is slightly higher than his season average of 23.9 PPG. If he is cleared to play, the Hornets will unquestionably ask him to look for his points more since Terry Rozier isn’t around anymore.

The New York Knicks' perimeter defense has been solid so it might be difficult for Ball to get over his points prop. Additionally, the former All-Star has struggled in his last two games, averaging only 16.0 points.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The New York Knicks are deep enough to continue their dominance against the Charlotte Hornets even on the road. New York is likely to extend its winning run to seven games and beat the Hornets against the spread.

The two teams combine for 224.3 points per game this season, which is higher than the 223.0 line. Betting under may be the way to go considering the injuries to both teams.

